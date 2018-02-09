Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 9, 2018 | 7:05am IST

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
1 / 10
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
2 / 10
People dance during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

People dance during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
People dance during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
3 / 10
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
4 / 10
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
5 / 10
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
6 / 10
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
7 / 10
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
8 / 10
A member of the opening committee prepares for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A member of the opening committee prepares for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
A member of the opening committee prepares for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
9 / 10
Members of the opening committee make a selfie as they prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Members of the opening committee make a selfie as they prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Members of the opening committee make a selfie as they prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

Next Slideshows

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

09 Feb 2018
Counting the animals

Counting the animals

The Zoological Society of London Zoo holds its annual animal count.

08 Feb 2018
Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.

06 Feb 2018
Oddly India

Oddly India

Offbeat, strange and irregular sights caught on camera.

05 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our top India pictures from this week.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

PM Modi in Palestine

PM Modi in Palestine

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Palestine on his first leg of three-nation tour of West Asia.

India at Winter Olympics

India at Winter Olympics

Pictures of the Indian contingent from 2018 Winter Olympics.

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

A fashion show inspired by #MeToo opens in New York with models sporting angel wings handcuffed to men in pig masks.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea showcased new intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast