Pictures | Tue Jun 13, 2017 | 4:20am IST

A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre

Chelsea Nylen reacts while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
1 / 20
Saul Barrios (L) leaves his handprint on a mural that contains an image of his deceased son Alejandro Barrios Martinez, with the help of artist Yuri Karabash, at the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
2 / 20
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma comforts Orlando City commissioner Patty Sheehan during a ceremony at the club. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
3 / 20
Guests react to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
4 / 20
Guests visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting raise their hands around a protester in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
5 / 20
Orlando Police Department detain a protester near the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
6 / 20
Orlando police department patrol officer Alison Clarke (L) is embraced by Christine Gogicos while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
7 / 20
Jose Ramirez, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, reacts at the memorial outside the club on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
8 / 20
Mary Beth Nickerson signs the wall outside of Pulse Nightclub while visiting the memorial on the one year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
9 / 20
Liz Lockwood (C) reacts to visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
10 / 20
Stones with messages for the victims and survivors are piled outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
11 / 20
Guests visit the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
12 / 20
Jose Ramirez, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting, wipes a tear at the memorial outside the club on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
13 / 20
An Orlando first responder embraces Chelsea Nylen (R) as she reacts to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
14 / 20
A guest strolls through the parking lot outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
15 / 20
Liz Lockwood (R) embraces Leann Ferguson outside the Pulse nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
16 / 20
A guest visits the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
17 / 20
Memorial wreaths line the wall outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one year anniversary of the shooting, in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
18 / 20
The Pulse Angels march to the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
19 / 20
Guests visit the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
20 / 20
Fires burn during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia in downtown Sao Paulo.

13 Jun 2017
Baton-wielding riot police break up anti-government demonstrations and arrest scores of protesters after detaining Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

12 Jun 2017
A strong earthquake shakes Greek island of Lesbos leaving collapsed buildings and damaged houses.

12 Jun 2017
Our top photos this week.

10 Jun 2017

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Our top photos from the past week.

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

The world's top athletes compete in London.

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

