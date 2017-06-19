Edition:
After the Grenfell fire

Women sing and pray near the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Two father's day cards sit amongst flowers left for the victims. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Tributes, flowers, messages and pictures of the victims. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Members of the emergency services work inside burnt out remains. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A woman writes on a wall covered with tributes. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A tribute to the victims. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A woman wipes away tears as others pray during a service at a church near the Grenfell apartment tower. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
A woman writes a message on a fence covered with tributes to and pictures of the victims. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Members of the emergency services join people in a minute's silence for the victims. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A man stands on his balcony in front of the burnt out shell of the Grenfell apartment tower block. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
The Grenfell Tower apartment block. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
The burnt out remains. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Pictures of people missing. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Tributes, flowers, messages and pictures of the victims. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Pictures of people missing. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Members of the emergency services attend a minute's silence. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A woman reacts next to a wall covered with tributes to and pictures of the victims. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
People attend a minute's silence. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
People attend a minute's silence near the site of the blaze. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Women react as they look at the Grenfell apartment tower. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Members of the emergency services work inside. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
A woman cries near the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Victims of the fire and volunteers leave 10 Downing Street after a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Police officers walk past a banner hanging from a balcony near the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
Women attend a service at a church near the site. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
A church spire stands in the foreground of Grenfell Tower. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A woman attaches a rose to a poster of a person missing. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
