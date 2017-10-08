Edition:
Sun Oct 8, 2017

Aftermath in Las Vegas

Doves are released for each victim of the mass shooting at City Hall plaza in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
A woman writes a message on one of the white crosses set up for the victims. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Audience members pray in Las Vegas City Hall following a Unity Prayer Walk. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Workers board up a broken window at the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
People hold candles during a memorial service for Charleston Hartfield, an off-duty Las Vegas police officer who was killed. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
A woman wipes away tears during a memorial service for Charleston Hartfield. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
A boot is pictured in the parking lot near the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
A broken fence is pictured leading from the parking lot near the scene. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Braden Matejka, 30, and his girlfriend Amanda Homulos, 23, from British Columbia, Canada sit outside Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center after he was discharged after being shot. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2017
A photograph hangs from one of the 58 white crosses set up for the victims. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
Paola Bautista, 39, from Fontana, California, sits in her hospital bed at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center after being shot at the Route 91 music festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
An FBI Evidence Response Team investigates the scene in front of the stage area. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Tourists look up at the broken windows on 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Bry Thompson wipes away tears at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A memorial for one of the victims along the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
Personal belongings lay tossed aside on the fair grounds at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
A couple hug after stopping their car to view a makeshift memorial along Las Vegas boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A makeshift memorial is shown along Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
A member of the FBI Evidence Response Team works to map the scene near a memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, October 05, 2017
People pray during a candlelight vigil next to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
A candlelight vigil along the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
People leave flowers at a makeshift memorial on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Personal belongings at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Morning light reflects off the Mandalay Bay hotel and the broken windows where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his shooting spree. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
A police car patrols behind the stage of the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
A woman looks at the site of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
A woman makes a sign at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
People mourn during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
The scene in front of the stage at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
People enter the Family Assistance Center set up in the Las Vegas Convention Center. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Alexander Wells, 9, attends a prayer vigil. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
A candlelight vigil is pictured on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Women walk down the Las Vegas strip after roads were closed near the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
A handbag is seen on the street next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
An empty Las Vegas Strip is seen next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Hundreds of people queue to donate blood. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
A woman lights candles at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
People gather at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Two broken windows on the 32nd floor at The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
