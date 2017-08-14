Aftermath of deadly Charlottesville violence
Flowers and a photo of car-ramming victim Heather Heyer lie at a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Unite The Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is helped by police after being tackled by a woman after he attempted to speak at a press conference in front of Charlottesville City Hall in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Women sit by an impromptu memorial of flowers commemorating the victims at the scene of the car attack on a group of counter-protesters during the "Unite the Right" rally as people continue to react to the weekend violence in Charlottesville,...more
Mourners gather at a makeshift memorial at the scene of where a car plowed into counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Mourners and passersby surround an impromptu memorial of flowers and chalk notes written on the street commemorating the victims at the scene of the car attack on a group of counter-protesters during the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville,...more
Charlottesville residents discuss signs brought to Emancipation (formerly Lee) Park suggesting that the park be renamed in honor of protest car attack victim Heather Heyer as they stand in front of the controversial monument to Civil War General...more
People gather for a vigil in response to the death of a counter-demonstrator at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester holds a sign reading "There are not 'many sides', Denounce domestic white terrorism" at a march against white nationalism in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A protester holds a sign reading "Racism is not Patriotism" at a march against white nationalism in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Protesters chant slogans against white nationalism in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Two people stop to comfort Joseph Culver (C) of Charlottesville as he kneels at a late night vigil to pay his respect for a friend injured in a car attack on counter protesters after the "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists in...more
A Virginia State Trooper stands guard at the crime scene where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter protesters and two other vehicles (rear) near the "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia....more
A demonstrator holds signs during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (R) hugs a member of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church during Sunday services the morning after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A local resident of Charlottesville, who did not wish to be identified, wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil where 20 candles were burned for the 19 people injured and one killed in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Members of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church pray during Sunday services the morning after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Demonstrators march on an Interstate 580 off-ramp to block traffic during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator holds sign during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A demonstrator holds sign during a rally in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia car attack, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Deacon Alexander Waller speaks to members of Charlottesville's Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church gathered for Sunday services the morning after the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Counter-protesters pay their respects at a vigil in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A woman kneels to help Joseph Culver (R) of Charlottesville light a candle for an injured friend as he pays his respects at a late night vigil in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
