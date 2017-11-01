Aftermath of New York attack
Police investigate a pickup truck used in an attack on the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Investigators walk along a bike path next to West Street on a bike path alongside the Hudson River. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the attack, in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal
Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the attack. St. Charles County Department of Corrections/via REUTERS
People are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal
Misha Thomas, who said he rode from Harlem to pay his respects for victims of Tuesday's attack, stands outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street a day after a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists...more
Students walk past police line tape on their way to school a day after the attack. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Argentine national flag flies at half-mast inside the Instituto Politecnico, a technical high school, where the five Argentine citizens who were killed went to school, in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Stringer
Professor Ricardo Berlot, who was a teacher of the five Argentine citizens of Rosario who were killed, reacts as he talks to journalists outside the Instituto Politecnico in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Stringer
An Argentinian and U.S. flag fly at half mast outside of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal
A bicycle lies in a bicycle lane following the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police investigate crushed bicycles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police investigate the truck used in the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Rohingya in the rain
Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.
Kenyan opposition calls for calm
The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.
Pride in Taipei
People take to the streets in Taipei during the first gay pride parade since Taiwan�s constitutional court declared that same-sex couples have the right to...
Moustaches of India
The long and the short of moustaches, also known as moochh in Hindi.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top pictures of the past week.
North Korea fan club in Tokyo
Inside a North Korean fan club in Tokyo.
Racing camels in Jordan
A day at the racetrack in Wadi Rum, southern Jordan.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Pictures of the month: October
Our top photos from the past month.
Rohingya river crossing
Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.