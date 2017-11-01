Aftermath of New York attack

Misha Thomas, who said he rode from Harlem to pay his respects for victims of Tuesday's attack, stands outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street a day after a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists...more

Misha Thomas, who said he rode from Harlem to pay his respects for victims of Tuesday's attack, stands outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street a day after a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path alongside the Hudson River in New York City, in New York, U.S. November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close