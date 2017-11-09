Edition:
Aftermath of the Texas shooting

A Texas state trooper helps erect a fence around the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Workers paint filled-in bullet holes at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Fall window decorations are seen at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A worker pauses (R) as repairs are made at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
The playground is seen outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Workers make prepare a new door at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
The bullet-riddled front door lies on the lawn at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A worker sweeps the walk at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Workers make repairs and paint the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A woman stands in the doorway of the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A Texas state trooper inspects a fence around the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
People stand outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A worker installs new doors at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A man walks by the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
