Pictures | Tue Sep 19, 2017 | 1:45am IST

Air show over Athens

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs during the 6th Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs during the 6th Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs during the 6th Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Danielle Hughes performs on a plane piloted by her husband Emiliano Del Buono. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Danielle Hughes performs on a plane piloted by her husband Emiliano Del Buono. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Danielle Hughes performs on a plane piloted by her husband Emiliano Del Buono. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team forms a heart. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team forms a heart. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team forms a heart. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Spectators watch the Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team perform. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Spectators watch the Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team perform. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Spectators watch the Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team perform. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Spectators watch the Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Spectators watch the Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Spectators watch the Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
The Polish Air Forces "Bialo-Czerwone Iskry" aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
The Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team performs. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
