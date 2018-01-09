Air strikes in rebel-held Damascus
A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria Janauary 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Men stand on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man gets stuck under debris at a damaged site after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man stands at a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria Janauary 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man carries a wounded child, as he walks on debris of damaged buildings, after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Syria Civil Defence members search for survivors after an airstrike in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria Janauary 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People are seen in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria Janauary 6, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
People stand on rubble of damaged buildings, after an airstrike in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria Janauary 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man holds a wounded child, as he stands on debris of damaged buildings, after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man stands on rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria Janauary 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man gets stuck under debris at a damaged site after an airstrike in the Saqba area, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People stand on rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria Janauary 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy walks on rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the Eastern Ghouta town of Misraba, Syria, January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man is seen near rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the Eastern Ghouta town of Misraba, Syria, January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men stand near a damaged car after an airstrike on the Eastern Ghouta town of Misraba, Syria, January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Next Slideshows
North and South Korea hold rare talks
South Korea and North Korea hold the first talks between the neighbors in two years at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the...
Golden Globe Awards
Highlights from the Golden Globe Awards.
International kite festival
An eight-day-long annual International Kite Festival is being celebrated in Gujarat.
Golden Globes red carpet
Hollywood's biggest names wear black on the red carpet.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rehearsals for Republic Day 2018
Pictures from the rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.
Flooding and mudslides hit Southern California
Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Northern Ireland hidden in fog
Heavy fog cancels flights in Belfast.
Cold wave in India
Temperatures continue to drop steadily as cold waves sweep across India.
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.