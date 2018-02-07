Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. The United Nations called on Tuesday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air...more

A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6, 2018. The United Nations called on Tuesday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

