Pictures | Wed Jun 7, 2017 | 3:20am IST

Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose before the start of the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal arrive at the Refugee Summit at the United Nations in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Pope Francis meets US actor George Clooney and his wife Amal during a meeting of the Scholas Occurrentes at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/ Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal leave the Festival Palace after the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
George Clooney and Amal pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Caesar!', during the opening gala of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Producer George Clooney kisses his wife Amal at the premiere of "Our Brand Is Crisis" in Hollywood, California October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Actor George Clooney and wife, Amal Clooney, arrive at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin leave Venice city hall after a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney and his wife Amal stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 28, 2014
