American Music Awards
Selena Gomez performs "Wolves." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Jonas performs "Find You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Diana Ross performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Portugal The Man perform "Feel It Still." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tracee Ellis Ross presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Niall Horan performs "Slow Hands." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Macklemore and Skylar Grey perform "Glorious." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hailee Steinfeld performs "Let Me Go." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kelly Clarkson performs "Love So Soft". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs "Young, Dumb and Broke" with Khalid. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demi Lovato performs "Sorry Not Sorry." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink and Kelly Clarkson perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Diana Ross poses with her Lifetime Achievement award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
BTS performs "DNA." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shawn Mendes performs "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne speak on stage as they open the show accompanied by a group of first responders. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jared Leto presents the award for Artist of the Year to Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tyler Hubbard (and Bryan Kelley of Florida Georgia Line perform "Let Me Go." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kat Graham and Kelly Rowland speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Imagine Dragons accepts the award for Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alessia Cara and Zedd perform "Stay." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Niall Horan accepts the award for New Artist of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Viola Davis walks on stage to speak. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Cannon presents the award for New Artist of the Year to Niall Horan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DJ Khaled accepts the award for Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop for "I'm the One." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lea Michele and Chris Hardwick speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shawn Mendes with his Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Heidi Klum speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billy Eichner and Jenna Dewan Tatum present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Actors Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Tracee Ellis Ross on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2017 American Music Awards � Show � Los Angeles, California, U.S., 19/11/2017 � Nick Jonas performs "Find You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DJ Khaled with his award for Favorite Song Rap/Hip Hop for "I'm the One". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers accept the award for Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lilly Singh (L) and Sabrina Carpenter speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Hartley and Katherine Hahn present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Yara Shahidi and Ansel Elgort present the award for Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ciara waks onstage to present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Tracee Ellis Ross on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
