Art of the skeleton helmet

Joseph Luke Cecchini of Italy. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Yun Sung-bin of South Korea. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Kevin Boyer of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Barrett Martineau of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Maria Marinela Mazilu of Romania. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Alexander Gassner of Germany. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Mirela Rahneva of Canada. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Matthias Guggenberger of Austria. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Ander Mirambell of Spain. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
John Daly of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Janine Flock of Austria. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Kim Ji-soo of South Korea. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Kim Meylemans of Belgium. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Maria Marinela Mazilu of Romania. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Dave Greszczyszyn of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Dave Greszczyszyn of Canada. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Dorin Velicu of Romania. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Marina Gilardoni of Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Mirela Rahneva of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Jane Channell of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Tomass Dukurs of Latvia. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
