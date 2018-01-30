As immigration debate rages, 'Dreamers' await their fate
DACA recipient Javier Hernandez Kistte, 27, poses outside his home in Los Angeles. Hernandez Kistte is a UC Irvine graduate who now works for a visual effects company. He came to the U.S. from Mexico City when he was eight years old. ...more
Hernandez Kistte said that DACA allowed him and his brother to finish their degrees by allowing them to work to pay for tuition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
"My parents are still undocumented and as a family we struggle with the anxiety that it's possible for them to get deported at any moment. That anxiety has now risen with the uncertainty that me and my brother might return to having an undocumented...more
"It's not only about us. I've heard of people who are willing to negotiate terms that will give us the right to be here, give us DACA, but will make life a living nightmare for other people and I don't want that." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
DACA recipient Barbara Hernandez (C), 26, participates in a protest for a clean Dream Act, in Anaheim, California. Hernandez graduated from Orange Coast Community College. She came to the U.S. from Mexico City when she was six years old....more
Hernandez (C) helps plan a protest for a clean Dream Act at her home in Santa Ana, California. She worked as a special education teacher until she chose to quit after the repeal of DACA. "That was the most rewarding and loving job I have ever had....more
DACA recipient Martha Valenzuela, 23, leaves her office at lunchtime in Orange, California. Valenzuela is a Cal State Fullerton graduate who came to the U.S. from Sinaloa, Mexico, when she was two years old. Valenzuela's mother crossed the Arizona...more
When she heard about Trump rescinding DACA, Valenzuela said: "It broke me... It's traumatizing... because I've lived in this country for 21 years... We all want a pathway to citizenship. We all want permanent protection for us and our families... The...more
DACA recipient Brian Caballero, 25, walks out of the ambulance in which he lives on his college campus in Pomona, California. Caballero is an electrical engineering undergraduate student in his last year of Cal Poly Pomona University. REUTERS/Lucy...more
He came to the U.S. when he was five or six years old from Guadalajara, Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Caballero said he was worried about losing DACA: "When I finally graduate, not being able to be employed, terrifies me." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
"The vast majority of people who are unauthorized in this country are here to have a better life... the majority of people are like me: here, trying to seek an education and just trying to improve their lives." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
DACA recipient Karla Estrada, 26, prepares dinner at her apartment in Los Angeles. Estrada is a UCLA graduate who works as a paralegal assistant while preparing to attend law school. She came to the U.S. from Morelos, Mexico, when she was five years...more
"DACA has always been very problematic and temporary � it's not an ideal thing. It has given us the liberty to work, legally, without fear that in three months we're going to get fired because we have no social [security number]. I have to take care...more
I think it's important for all DACA recipients to understand that DACA or any type of legislation, although very beneficial... does not define who you are as a human being and does not give you any more or any less dignity than you already have,"...more
Next Slideshows
Inside Amazon's Spheres
Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.
Carnival in Venice
Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.
Beating the Retreat
Pictures from 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony, marking the end of four-day-long Republic Day celebrations.
Cricket: India vs South Africa Johannesburg Test
India and South Africa play cricket test match in Johannesburg.
MORE IN PICTURES
Yemen separatists capture Aden
Southern Yemeni separatists take control of the port city of Aden after days of fighting.
Rare 'Super Blue Blood Moon' Eclipse
A unique total lunar eclipse occurs during a blue moon and supermoon.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
India launches new submarine
INS Karanj is India's third Scorpene-class submarine.
Inside Guantanamo
A look inside the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base.
State of the Union
President Donald Trump delivers his annual address to Congress.
Driverless cars
Inside the technology and testing of self-driving cars.
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.