As immigration debate rages, 'Dreamers' await their fate

"DACA has always been very problematic and temporary � it's not an ideal thing. It has given us the liberty to work, legally, without fear that in three months we're going to get fired because we have no social [security number]. I have to take care of myself in this country but I also have to take care of my mom and dad and brother in Mexico... The thing that scares me the most is not being able to take care of my family." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

