ASEAN leaders in India
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha waves upon his arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sits in his car after arriving at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and wife Napaporn Chao-ocha greet the officials upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor walk towards their car after arriving at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An official greets Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak after his arrival at Air Force Station Palam inNew Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah (C) walks towards his car after arriving at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi shake hands during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
