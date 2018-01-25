Edition:
ASEAN leaders in India

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha waves upon his arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sits in his car after arriving at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and wife Napaporn Chao-ocha greet the officials upon their arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor walk towards their car after arriving at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
An official greets Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak after his arrival at Air Force Station Palam inNew Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah (C) walks towards his car after arriving at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi shake hands during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
