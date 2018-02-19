Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 19, 2018 | 11:50pm IST

Ash Monday

Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate 'Ash Monday' by participating in a colorful 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate 'Ash Monday' by participating in a colorful 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in...more

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate 'Ash Monday' by participating in a colorful 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 15
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 15
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 15
A 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A 'flour war', a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 15
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller celebrates Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 15
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 15
A reveller celebrates. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller celebrates. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A reveller celebrates. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 15
A reveller throws colored flour. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller throws colored flour. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A reveller throws colored flour. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 15
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 15
Two revellers kiss as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Two revellers kiss as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Two revellers kiss as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 15
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 15
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 15
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 15
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Revellers celebrate. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 15
Revellers take a selfie as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers take a selfie as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Revellers take a selfie as they celebrate Ash Monday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from around the country this week.

18 Feb 2018
Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

17 Feb 2018
Nomadic shepherds of Siberia

Nomadic shepherds of Siberia

Life on the snow-covered steppe with Tuvan farmers, who raise sheep, goats and cattle in subzero temperatures and ride camel-drawn sleds.

17 Feb 2018
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

15 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11

Highlights from day eleven of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The Trudeaus visit India

The Trudeaus visit India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India.

Pyeongchang in sequence

Pyeongchang in sequence

Capturing athletes in motion at the Pyeongchang Olympics with multiple exposure photography.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10

Highlights from day ten of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast