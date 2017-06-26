Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo

Raul gives money to a subway entertainer while travelling to a church service. Raul, who spends his days at a local library or working out in the hotel gym, says he has been repeatedly rejected by landlords. "They just said that they didn't rent...more

Raul gives money to a subway entertainer while travelling to a church service. Raul, who spends his days at a local library or working out in the hotel gym, says he has been repeatedly rejected by landlords. "They just said that they didn't rent places to refugee claimants," he said. "(They) said that refugees don't have jobs and probably wouldn't pay." REUTERS/Chris Helgren

