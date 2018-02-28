At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club
Damien Creller (L), 12, shoots during a clay target youth group shooting meeting in Sunrise, Florida, February 26, 2018. Members of the Markham Skeet, Trap & Sporting Clays Club, are about the same age as many of the 17 victims killed by a shooter...more
Reanna Frauens (L), 16, takes her turn during a clay target youth group shooting meeting. Unlike many of the survivors of the massacre, members like Frauens sees a nascent, student-led campaign for tighter gun controls as a threat to her rights under...more
Reanna Frauens (L), 16, waits for her turn during a clay target youth group shooting meeting. Frauens' concerns, similar to those voiced by other teens at the club in Sunrise, Florida, are a vivid counterpoint to the views of students who have been...more
Sarah Cuccia, 17, holds her shotgun as she waits for her turn. The NRA Foundation, the organization's charitable arm, has long relied on grants for shooting-related programs to build support among new generations of Americans. A big slice of the more...more
Viera Rybak, 12, shoots as instructor Steve Norris looks on. The young Florida gun enthusiasts suggest it may be premature to forecast a victory for the student-led movement in turning the tide on the gun debate in America. Polls show that previous...more
Instructor Joe Loitz (R) works with Corey George, 10, during a clay target youth shooting group meeting. The Parkland students are attempting to break a nearly decade-old stalemate in which the proportion of Americans backing gun control, over...more
Damien Creller (L), 12, prepares to shoot. In the current atmosphere, many of the Markham club members feel like pariahs. They consider themselves to be responsible gun owners, unfairly associated with the Parkland shooting. Down at the range,...more
Viera Rybak, 12, shoots as instructor Steve Norris looks on. Still, many club members said they supported some of the proposals backed by the Parkland student leaders, including raising the minimum age to buy rifles and measures to prevent mentally...more
Garrett Hole (C), 16, shoots as instructor Joe Loitz (L) looks on at left. At the same time, they were suspicious, fearing the end game of the students is an outright ban on AR-15 style rifles, a proposal they adamantly oppose. "You have to either...more
