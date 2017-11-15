Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 15, 2017 | 6:45pm IST

Australians vote for same-sex marriage

Supporters of the 'Yes' vote for marriage equality celebrate after it was announced the majority of Australians support same-sex marriage in a national survey, paving the way for legislation to make the country the 26th nation to formalize the unions by the end of the year, at a rally in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
People celebrate at a rally in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Supporters celebrate at a pub located on Sydney's Oxford street. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Supporters hug each other as they celebrate at a rally in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Supporters at a rally in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Supporters celebrate at a rally in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Supporters celebrate at a rally in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A supporter holds a flag as he celebrates at a rally in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Supporters react as they celebrate at a pub located on Sydney's Oxford street. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Supporters celebrate at a rally in central Melbourne. REUTERS/Melanie Burton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Ian Thorpe, former Olympic gold medalist swimmer, stands with other supporters at a rally in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A supporter wears a shirt as he celebrates in central Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
