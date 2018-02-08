Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 8, 2018 | 11:30am IST

Auto Expo 2018

Models pose alongside the Kia SP SUV Concept car after its launch at India Auto Show 2018 in Greater Noida, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
The tyre of Renault's Reon concept car is seen at its launch at the India Auto Show 2018 in Greater Noida, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A Toyota Yaris sedan car is driven onto the stage during its launch at the India Auto Show 2018 in Greater Noida, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Visitors takes pictures of the newly launched Renault Trezor, a two-seater electric concept car, at the India Auto Show 2018 in Greater Noida, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Visitors walk past the newly launched Renault Trezor, a two-seater electric concept car, at the India Auto Show 2018 in Greater Noida, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Kenichi Ayukawa, Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki, CV Raman, Head Research and Development, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, and Randhir Singh Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, pose during the launch of Future S concept car at India Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A model poses alongside Kia Niro, a hybrid car, at the India Auto Show 2018 in Greater Noida, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Guenter Butschek, CEO and Managing Director at Tata Motors, speaks at the launch of H5X SUV concept car at the India Auto Show 2018 in Greater Noida, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, walks towards the Ssangyong Motor's G4 Rexton displayed with Mahindra badging at the India Auto Show 2018 in Greater Noida, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
The Toyota company logo is pictured at the India Auto Show 2018 in Greater Noida, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
