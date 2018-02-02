Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 3, 2018 | 3:00am IST

Back to hockey's roots

A hockey player takes to the ice at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A hockey player takes to the ice at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
A hockey player takes to the ice at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 21
A father and daughter make their way to youth night during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A father and daughter make their way to youth night during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
A father and daughter make their way to youth night during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 21
Players skate on multiple rinks during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Players skate on multiple rinks during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
Players skate on multiple rinks during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 21
A player slogs through deep water on an unseasonably warm day during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A player slogs through deep water on an unseasonably warm day during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
A player slogs through deep water on an unseasonably warm day during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 21
Players stay warm between games during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Players stay warm between games during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
Players stay warm between games during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 21
Brothers Chris and Dennis Ferrara of Babylon, NY, take advantage of an unseasonably warm day to play shirtless during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Brothers Chris and Dennis Ferrara of Babylon, NY, take advantage of an unseasonably warm day to play shirtless during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
Brothers Chris and Dennis Ferrara of Babylon, NY, take advantage of an unseasonably warm day to play shirtless during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 21
Despite puddles from melting ice, players compete in the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Despite puddles from melting ice, players compete in the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
Despite puddles from melting ice, players compete in the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 21
A player wears a well worn skate at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A player wears a well worn skate at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
A player wears a well worn skate at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 21
Matt Lamore of Detroit holds up his team's Stanley Cup made from beer cans during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Matt Lamore of Detroit holds up his team's Stanley Cup made from beer cans during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
Matt Lamore of Detroit holds up his team's Stanley Cup made from beer cans during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 21
A boy makes his way to the ice during youth night at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A boy makes his way to the ice during youth night at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
A boy makes his way to the ice during youth night at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 21
Members of women's team Consistently Cuatro watch their teammate play during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Members of women's team Consistently Cuatro watch their teammate play during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
Members of women's team Consistently Cuatro watch their teammate play during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 21
A player wears a jersey with the name and number of U.S. President Donald Trump during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. The entire team took names of actors in the movie "Home Alone 2" in which Trump had a cameo appearance. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A player wears a jersey with the name and number of U.S. President Donald Trump during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. The entire team took names of actors in the movie "Home Alone 2" in which Trump had a cameo...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
A player wears a jersey with the name and number of U.S. President Donald Trump during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. The entire team took names of actors in the movie "Home Alone 2" in which Trump had a cameo appearance. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 21
In his blood spattered jersey after being hit by a stick, Geno Parrish returns triumphantly after receiving stitches to celebrate with his team Wright Homes who won the men's final of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

In his blood spattered jersey after being hit by a stick, Geno Parrish returns triumphantly after receiving stitches to celebrate with his team Wright Homes who won the men's final of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis....more

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
In his blood spattered jersey after being hit by a stick, Geno Parrish returns triumphantly after receiving stitches to celebrate with his team Wright Homes who won the men's final of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 21
A team mascot is placed rinkside during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A team mascot is placed rinkside during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
A team mascot is placed rinkside during the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 21
A player from losing team Orange Theory Fitness crashes into the boards during the men's open final of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A player from losing team Orange Theory Fitness crashes into the boards during the men's open final of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
A player from losing team Orange Theory Fitness crashes into the boards during the men's open final of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 21
Players convene during a break at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Players convene during a break at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
Players convene during a break at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 21
A player smiles through his mask at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A player smiles through his mask at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
A player smiles through his mask at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 21
Referee Tony Gogolakis, affectionately and appropriately known "Roadkill" for his complete animal fur wardrobe, speaks with a team during a game at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Referee Tony Gogolakis, affectionately and appropriately known "Roadkill" for his complete animal fur wardrobe, speaks with a team during a game at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
Referee Tony Gogolakis, affectionately and appropriately known "Roadkill" for his complete animal fur wardrobe, speaks with a team during a game at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 21
Action takes place on all rinks at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Action takes place on all rinks at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
Action takes place on all rinks at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 21
Players skates toward the the real reward, a case of beer, after a game at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Players skates toward the the real reward, a case of beer, after a game at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
Players skates toward the the real reward, a case of beer, after a game at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 21
A flag is raised at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A flag is raised at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
A flag is raised at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Next Slideshows

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

1:35am IST
Father of victims lunges at Nassar

Father of victims lunges at Nassar

The father of three daughters sexually abused by Larry Nassar lunges at the former USA Gymnastics doctor in court.

12:40am IST
Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.

02 Feb 2018
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the past month.

02 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.

Father of victims lunges at Nassar

Father of victims lunges at Nassar

The father of three daughters sexually abused by Larry Nassar lunges at the former USA Gymnastics doctor in court.

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.

Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the past month.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast