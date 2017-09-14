Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 14, 2017 | 7:45pm IST

Backstage at NYFW

Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 35
Fingernail tips set out backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Fingernail tips set out backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Fingernail tips set out backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 35
A model gets her makeup done ahead of the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A model gets her makeup done ahead of the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
A model gets her makeup done ahead of the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
3 / 35
Creations are placed out backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Creations are placed out backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Creations are placed out backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 35
Designer Carolina Herrera (R) watches the rehearsal before her Spring Summer 2018 show at the MOMA. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Designer Carolina Herrera (R) watches the rehearsal before her Spring Summer 2018 show at the MOMA. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Designer Carolina Herrera (R) watches the rehearsal before her Spring Summer 2018 show at the MOMA. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 35
Models listen during rehearsals ahead of the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Models listen during rehearsals ahead of the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Models listen during rehearsals ahead of the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
6 / 35
People work backstage before the Marchesa SS 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People work backstage before the Marchesa SS 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
People work backstage before the Marchesa SS 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 35
Models backstage before the Marchesa SS 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Models backstage before the Marchesa SS 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
Models backstage before the Marchesa SS 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 35
Model Ashley Graham waits at backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Model Ashley Graham waits at backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Model Ashley Graham waits at backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
9 / 35
Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 35
Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 35
Bella Hadid backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Bella Hadid backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
Bella Hadid backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 35
Gigi Hadid backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show,. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Gigi Hadid backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show,. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
Gigi Hadid backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show,. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 35
Models Duckie Thot (L) and Sofia Richie (R) pose backstage before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Models Duckie Thot (L) and Sofia Richie (R) pose backstage before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
Models Duckie Thot (L) and Sofia Richie (R) pose backstage before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
14 / 35
A model looks at pictures backstage before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A model looks at pictures backstage before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
A model looks at pictures backstage before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 35
A model takes a selfie picture ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A model takes a selfie picture ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A model takes a selfie picture ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
16 / 35
A clothing rack is seen hanging backstage before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A clothing rack is seen hanging backstage before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
A clothing rack is seen hanging backstage before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
17 / 35
Model Ashley Graham in interviewed backstage before the Addition Elle show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Ashley Graham in interviewed backstage before the Addition Elle show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Model Ashley Graham in interviewed backstage before the Addition Elle show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 35
Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
19 / 35
Models wait backstage ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Models wait backstage ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Models wait backstage ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
20 / 35
Hair, makeup tools and vegetables on a table backstage before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Hair, makeup tools and vegetables on a table backstage before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
Hair, makeup tools and vegetables on a table backstage before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
21 / 35
The runway before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The runway before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
The runway before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
22 / 35
People record on their phones during the Addition Elle show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People record on their phones during the Addition Elle show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
People record on their phones during the Addition Elle show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
23 / 35
A model is prepared backstage before the Tadashi Shoji show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the Tadashi Shoji show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
A model is prepared backstage before the Tadashi Shoji show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
24 / 35
A model waits backstage at the John Paul Ataker show. REUTERS/Brenna Weeks

A model waits backstage at the John Paul Ataker show. REUTERS/Brenna Weeks

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A model waits backstage at the John Paul Ataker show. REUTERS/Brenna Weeks
Close
25 / 35
A model is prepared backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
A model is prepared backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
26 / 35
Models await instructions before rehearsals for the Tadashi Shoji show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models await instructions before rehearsals for the Tadashi Shoji show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
Models await instructions before rehearsals for the Tadashi Shoji show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
27 / 35
A model waits backstage at the John Paul Ataker show. REUTERS/Brenna Weeks

A model waits backstage at the John Paul Ataker show. REUTERS/Brenna Weeks

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A model waits backstage at the John Paul Ataker show. REUTERS/Brenna Weeks
Close
28 / 35
A model gets her makeup done ahead of the Son Jung Wan show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A model gets her makeup done ahead of the Son Jung Wan show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A model gets her makeup done ahead of the Son Jung Wan show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
29 / 35
Models are prepared backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models are prepared backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
Models are prepared backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
30 / 35
Hairstylist Omar Antonio poses backstage before the Christian Siriano show. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Hairstylist Omar Antonio poses backstage before the Christian Siriano show. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Hairstylist Omar Antonio poses backstage before the Christian Siriano show. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
31 / 35
A model backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
A model backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
32 / 35
A model has makeup applied before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A model has makeup applied before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
A model has makeup applied before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
33 / 35
A model poses backstage ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A model poses backstage ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A model poses backstage ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
34 / 35
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Next Slideshows

Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

13 Sep 2017
Miss North Dakota wins Miss America

Miss North Dakota wins Miss America

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund reacts after being announced as the winner of the 97th Miss America Competition in Atlantic City.

11 Sep 2017
Best of Venice Film Fest

Best of Venice Film Fest

Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

08 Sep 2017
Best of the MTV VMAs

Best of the MTV VMAs

Highlights from the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

28 Aug 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast