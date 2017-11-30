Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 30, 2017 | 7:01pm IST

Bali volcano erupts

Lava, inside the crater of Mount Agung volcano, reflects off ash and clouds, while it erupts, as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Lava, inside the crater of Mount Agung volcano, reflects off ash and clouds, while it erupts, as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Lava, inside the crater of Mount Agung volcano, reflects off ash and clouds, while it erupts, as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
1 / 35
Ash covers trees after Mount Agung erupted in Bali, Indonesia. INSTAGRAM/@SANG_PETUAL4NG /via REUTERS

Ash covers trees after Mount Agung erupted in Bali, Indonesia. INSTAGRAM/@SANG_PETUAL4NG /via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Ash covers trees after Mount Agung erupted in Bali, Indonesia. INSTAGRAM/@SANG_PETUAL4NG /via REUTERS
Close
2 / 35
A tourist from Russia poses while a friend takes her photograph with Mount Agung volcano erupting in the background from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A tourist from Russia poses while a friend takes her photograph with Mount Agung volcano erupting in the background from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A tourist from Russia poses while a friend takes her photograph with Mount Agung volcano erupting in the background from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
3 / 35
A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
4 / 35
Mount Agung volcano spews smoke and ash in the early morning as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Mount Agung volcano spews smoke and ash in the early morning as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Mount Agung volcano spews smoke and ash in the early morning as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
5 / 35
Eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Kubu village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf via REUTERS

Eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Kubu village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Kubu village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf via REUTERS
Close
6 / 35
Villagers watch a river overflowing with water mixed with volcanic ash during the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Villagers watch a river overflowing with water mixed with volcanic ash during the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Villagers watch a river overflowing with water mixed with volcanic ash during the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
7 / 35
Glowing light of hot lava is seen during the eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Amed in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Glowing light of hot lava is seen during the eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Amed in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Glowing light of hot lava is seen during the eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Amed in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
8 / 35
Mount Agung volcano is seen spewing smoke and ash in Bali, Indonesia. EMILIO KUZMA-FLOYD/via REUTERS

Mount Agung volcano is seen spewing smoke and ash in Bali, Indonesia. EMILIO KUZMA-FLOYD/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Mount Agung volcano is seen spewing smoke and ash in Bali, Indonesia. EMILIO KUZMA-FLOYD/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 35
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Kubu, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Kubu, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Kubu, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
10 / 35
A motorist rides his motorbike during a shower of ash and rain from Mount Agung volcano during an eruption in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/ via REUTERS

A motorist rides his motorbike during a shower of ash and rain from Mount Agung volcano during an eruption in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
A motorist rides his motorbike during a shower of ash and rain from Mount Agung volcano during an eruption in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/ via REUTERS
Close
11 / 35
Balinese Hindus walk after praying as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Besakih Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Balinese Hindus walk after praying as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Besakih Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Balinese Hindus walk after praying as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Besakih Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
12 / 35
Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts as fishermen pull a boat onto the beach in Amed, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Petra Simkova

Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts as fishermen pull a boat onto the beach in Amed, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Petra Simkova

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts as fishermen pull a boat onto the beach in Amed, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Petra Simkova
Close
13 / 35
Passengers ask staff about their flights near the flight screen after Ngurah Rai airport closed their operation due to eruption of Mount Agung in Bali resort island. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/ via REUTERS

Passengers ask staff about their flights near the flight screen after Ngurah Rai airport closed their operation due to eruption of Mount Agung in Bali resort island. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Passengers ask staff about their flights near the flight screen after Ngurah Rai airport closed their operation due to eruption of Mount Agung in Bali resort island. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/ via REUTERS
Close
14 / 35
School children ride on the back of a truck on their way to school as Mount Agung volcano erupts in the background near Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

School children ride on the back of a truck on their way to school as Mount Agung volcano erupts in the background near Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
School children ride on the back of a truck on their way to school as Mount Agung volcano erupts in the background near Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Close
15 / 35
Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts for a second time in less than a week as seen from the coastal town of Amed, in Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Petra Simkova

Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts for a second time in less than a week as seen from the coastal town of Amed, in Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Petra Simkova

Reuters / Saturday, November 25, 2017
Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts for a second time in less than a week as seen from the coastal town of Amed, in Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Petra Simkova
Close
16 / 35
Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Amed, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jose Colreavy

Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Amed, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jose Colreavy

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Amed, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jose Colreavy
Close
17 / 35
Villagers rescued by National Search and Rescue Agency are seen in a truck, due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem Bali resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Villagers rescued by National Search and Rescue Agency are seen in a truck, due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem Bali resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Villagers rescued by National Search and Rescue Agency are seen in a truck, due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem Bali resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
18 / 35
Villagers walk to pray near their make-shift shelter in a refugee camp due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali Resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Villagers walk to pray near their make-shift shelter in a refugee camp due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali Resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Villagers walk to pray near their make-shift shelter in a refugee camp due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali Resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
19 / 35
Balinese sell produce at a streetside market as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Culik village market in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Balinese sell produce at a streetside market as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Culik village market in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Balinese sell produce at a streetside market as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Culik village market in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
20 / 35
A tourist watches as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Lempuyang Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

A tourist watches as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Lempuyang Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
A tourist watches as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Lempuyang Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
21 / 35
Tourists watch the eruption of Mount Agung at a restaurant on Jemeluk Beach, Amed, Karangasem, Bali. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Tourists watch the eruption of Mount Agung at a restaurant on Jemeluk Beach, Amed, Karangasem, Bali. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Tourists watch the eruption of Mount Agung at a restaurant on Jemeluk Beach, Amed, Karangasem, Bali. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS
Close
22 / 35
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Besakih Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Besakih Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Besakih Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
23 / 35
People wait to get evacuated in Sukadana village, near Mount Agung, a volcano on the highest alert level, in Karangasem, Bali resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

People wait to get evacuated in Sukadana village, near Mount Agung, a volcano on the highest alert level, in Karangasem, Bali resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
People wait to get evacuated in Sukadana village, near Mount Agung, a volcano on the highest alert level, in Karangasem, Bali resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Close
24 / 35
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Culik Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Culik Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Culik Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS
Close
25 / 35
An officer with the disaster management agency BPBD places a mask on an elderly woman at a shelter for residents sheltering from Mount Agung volcano following its eruption in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/via REUTERS

An officer with the disaster management agency BPBD places a mask on an elderly woman at a shelter for residents sheltering from Mount Agung volcano following its eruption in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
An officer with the disaster management agency BPBD places a mask on an elderly woman at a shelter for residents sheltering from Mount Agung volcano following its eruption in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/via REUTERS
Close
26 / 35
Plants in a garden are covered in ash from the eruption of Mount Agung volcano in Jungutan Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Plants in a garden are covered in ash from the eruption of Mount Agung volcano in Jungutan Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Plants in a garden are covered in ash from the eruption of Mount Agung volcano in Jungutan Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS
Close
27 / 35
A farmer ploughs his field as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Culik Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

A farmer ploughs his field as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Culik Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
A farmer ploughs his field as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Culik Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS
Close
28 / 35
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Glumpang village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Glumpang village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Saturday, November 25, 2017
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Glumpang village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
29 / 35
A woman uses an umbrella as she walks through ash from Mount Agung volcano during an eruptiuon in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via REUTERS

A woman uses an umbrella as she walks through ash from Mount Agung volcano during an eruptiuon in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
A woman uses an umbrella as she walks through ash from Mount Agung volcano during an eruptiuon in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via REUTERS
Close
30 / 35
Farmers tend their crops as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Farmers tend their crops as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Farmers tend their crops as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Close
31 / 35
Motorists drive on a road covered in volcanic ash from Mount Agung's eruption in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Motorists drive on a road covered in volcanic ash from Mount Agung's eruption in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Motorists drive on a road covered in volcanic ash from Mount Agung's eruption in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
32 / 35
A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting from Culik village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting from Culik village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting from Culik village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
33 / 35
Cooled lava is seen near the base of Mount Agung, in Bali. Ikomang Sumerta/via REUTERS

Cooled lava is seen near the base of Mount Agung, in Bali. Ikomang Sumerta/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Cooled lava is seen near the base of Mount Agung, in Bali. Ikomang Sumerta/via REUTERS
Close
34 / 35
People watch as muddy waters flow down a river near Mount Agung, in Bali, Indonesia. I Gusti Lanang Agung Wistara/via REUTERS

People watch as muddy waters flow down a river near Mount Agung, in Bali, Indonesia. I Gusti Lanang Agung Wistara/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
People watch as muddy waters flow down a river near Mount Agung, in Bali, Indonesia. I Gusti Lanang Agung Wistara/via REUTERS
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
North Korea's latest missile test

North Korea's latest missile test

Next Slideshows

North Korea's latest missile test

North Korea's latest missile test

North Korea said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile in a "breakthrough" that puts the U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear...

30 Nov 2017
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

30 Nov 2017
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.

30 Nov 2017
Ivanka Trump in India

Ivanka Trump in India

Our photos from Ivanka Trump's visit to India.

29 Nov 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the month: November

Pictures of the month: November

Our top photos from the past month.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top photos from above this past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast