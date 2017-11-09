Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 10, 2017 | 1:55am IST

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army take a position during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan National Army take a position during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Members of the Libyan National Army take a position during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
1 / 19
A member of the Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A member of the Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
2 / 19
Members of the Libyan National Army evacuate a wounded comrade during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan National Army evacuate a wounded comrade during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Members of the Libyan National Army evacuate a wounded comrade during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
3 / 19
A military vehicle belonging to the Libyan National Army fires towards the positions of Islamist militants during clashes in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A military vehicle belonging to the Libyan National Army fires towards the positions of Islamist militants during clashes in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A military vehicle belonging to the Libyan National Army fires towards the positions of Islamist militants during clashes in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
4 / 19
Members of the Libyan National Army take cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan National Army take cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Members of the Libyan National Army take cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
5 / 19
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures as he takes up a position during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan National Army gestures as he takes up a position during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures as he takes up a position during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
6 / 19
A member of the Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A member of the Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
7 / 19
Members of the Libyan National Army run for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan National Army run for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Members of the Libyan National Army run for cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
8 / 19
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan National Army gestures during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
9 / 19
A member of the Libyan National Army reacts as he holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan National Army reacts as he holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A member of the Libyan National Army reacts as he holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
10 / 19
A member of the Libyan National Army holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan National Army holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A member of the Libyan National Army holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
11 / 19
Members of the Libyan National Army evacuate a wounded comrade during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan National Army evacuate a wounded comrade during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Members of the Libyan National Army evacuate a wounded comrade during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
12 / 19
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures as he holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan National Army gestures as he holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures as he holds his weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
13 / 19
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A member of the Libyan National Army runs during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
14 / 19
A member of the Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A member of the Libyan National Army fires a weapon during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
15 / 19
A member of the Libyan National Army shouts during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan National Army shouts during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A member of the Libyan National Army shouts during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
16 / 19
Members of the Libyan National Army evacuate a wounded comrade during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan National Army evacuate a wounded comrade during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
Members of the Libyan National Army evacuate a wounded comrade during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
17 / 19
A member of the Libyan National Army takes cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan National Army takes cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A member of the Libyan National Army takes cover during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
18 / 19
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan National Army gestures during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, November 10, 2017
A member of the Libyan National Army gestures during clashes with Islamist militants in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

1:50am IST
Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

12:25am IST
Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

09 Nov 2017
Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

09 Nov 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Aftermath of the Texas shooting

Aftermath of the Texas shooting

Workers repair and paint the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas as the pastor considers demolishing the building and putting a memorial in its place, a Southern Baptist Convention official said.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Best of CMA Awards

Best of CMA Awards

Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast