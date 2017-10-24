Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Flame rises as damaged buildings including a mosque are seen after government troops cleared the area from pro-Islamic State militant groups inside Marawi city. The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in the southern...more

Flame rises as damaged buildings including a mosque are seen after government troops cleared the area from pro-Islamic State militant groups inside Marawi city. The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in the southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels, after a fierce and unfamiliar urban war that has marked the country�s biggest security crisis in years. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

