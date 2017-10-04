Edition:
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces near the stadium in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces holds a suicide belt bomb recovered from Islamic State militant positions next to the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover to avoid sniper fire from Islamic State militants near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
A booby trap is pictured at the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
An SDF's fighter stands guard at the weapons manufacturing plant of the Islamic State militants captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces hold a flag of the Islamic State militants recovered at a building next to the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Smoke rises in the stadium as members of Syrian Democratic Forces battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions on the rooftop of a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces who was wounded during a battle with Islamic State militants smokes a cigarette in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces drives a vehicle past destroyed buildings in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces takes up a position inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A view of Raqqa's National Hospital, last stronghold of the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Teen fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces joke each other in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces hold a meeting inside a house that has become their camp in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces gesture in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions inside a building as they battle Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces transport a suicide car bomb used by the Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A view of destroyed vehicles and buildings in Raqqa's old city. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Smoke rises at the positions of Islamic State militants after an air strike carried out by Syrian Democratic Forces in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions from the roof top of a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces rests inside a house that has become their makeshift camp, in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces walks along a street in the Old City of Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A view of buildings destroyed during clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces prays on his position during a battle with Islamic state militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A car drives past buildings destroyed during clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces who was slightly wounded from battle with Islamic State militants rests inside their camp in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
