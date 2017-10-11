Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
A British volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover to avoid sniper fire of Islamic State militants, at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces takes up a position inside a building at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces places empty plastic bottles on stairs of a building at their positions, at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fixes his hair using a broken mirror at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An American volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires an RPG during a battle with Islamic State militants at the frontline in Raqqa,. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A vehicle destroyed by an air strike by coalition forces is pictured among the rubble along a road at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces fires his weapon towards the positions of the Islamic State militants in the National Hospital, at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces gesture a "V" sign to the media as they ride a truck on the way to the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A full moon is seen over damaged buildings at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A uniform of a member of Islamic State militants is pictured as it was displayed by the Syrian Democratic forces at their positions inside a building at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces helps his comrade wash his hair at their position at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces inspect weapons and munitions recovered at the former positions of the Islamic State militants inside a building at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
General view of a collapsed building due to fighting in Raqqa's old city. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover from the sniper fire of the Islamic State militants near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A British volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires a machine-gun during a battle with Islamic State militants at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Houses destroyed by fighting between Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants are pictured in Raqqa's old city. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An armoured fighting vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces manoeuvres at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces takes up a position inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Destroyed buildings are pictured during sunset at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke rises in the stadium as members of Syrian Democratic Forces battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions inside a building as they battle Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions on the rooftop of a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A view of Raqqa's National Hospital, last stronghold of the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces pass through a hole in the wall as they advance their positions towards the Islamic State militants who are holed up at a stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A view of buildings destroyed during clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces who was wounded during a battle with Islamic State militants smokes a cigarette in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces walk along a road at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces takes cover near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces hold a flag of the Islamic State militants recovered at a building next to the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A view of Raqqa's Old City destroyed during a battle with Islamic state militants. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces drives a vehicle past destroyed buildings in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces carry their weapons at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
