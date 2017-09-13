Battle for Marawi
A government soldier checks his mobile phone in front of damaged houses and buildings as troops continue their assault on clearing operations against the pro-IS militant group which seized Mapandi district in Marawi city, southern Philippines....more
Smoke billows after a fighter jet plane released a bomb during an airstrike. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers take a break beside damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged houses and buildings are seen as troops continue their assault on clearing operations against the pro-IS militant group. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A military truck full of government soldiers move past damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged houses and buildings are seen as troops continue their assault on clearing operations against the pro-IS militant group. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Graffiti is seen at a damaged house in Mapandi village after intense fighting between soldiers and the pro-IS militant group. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings as troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers stand guard. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings and houses are seen as government troops continue their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and government troops march towards Mapandi bridge. REUTERS/Froilan Gallardo
Damaged buildings and houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings and houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A mother with her children takes a break in an evacuation center, after families fled their homes from Marawi City to avoid the fighting. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Smoke billows from a burning building. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A military helicopter. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers on patrol. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A child evacuee plays with a toy gun in an evacuation center. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A government soldier walks past damaged houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Emergency workers bury the bodies of some of the civilians and suspected militants. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Evacuees take a break by watching a television show in an evacuation center. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings and houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers stand on guard. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and government troops march towards Mapandi bridge. REUTERS/Froilan Gallardo
Damaged buildings and houses. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A military ambulance drives past damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Evacuees take a break in an evacuation center. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
