Battle of the Strongmen
A competitor lifts a stone onto a barrel during the Ultimate Strongman Masters World Championship in Belfast, Northern Ireland August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A competitor lifts a heavy wooden log. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A competitor warms up before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A competitor warms up before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Tony Rice laughs as he poses for a photograph after competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A competitor is given a massage before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Competitors warm up before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Lithuania's Vidas Blekaitis warms up before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Competitors relax in between competitions. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Scotland's John Pollock applies tacky to his arm before competing in the heavy stone lifting. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A competitor places a stone onto a barrel. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Paul Carter competes. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A competitor is seen during the Ultimate Strongman Masters World Championship. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A competitor reacts after competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Chad Coy competes. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A competitor reacts after competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Lithuania's Vidas Blekaitis warms up before competing. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A competitor waits to compete. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
