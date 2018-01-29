Beating the Retreat
Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on from inside his car as he arrives at the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of the Indian military band take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A member of the Indian military band marches during the Beating the Retreat ceremony inNew Delhi, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
Cricket: India vs South Africa Johannesburg Test
India and South Africa play cricket test match in Johannesburg.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
Republic Day celebrations
India celebrates its 69th Republic Day.
Cloned creatures
A look at cloned animals through the years, from Dolly the sheep to Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua the long-tailed macaques.
MORE IN PICTURES
Kenya's opposition leader takes symbolic oath of office
Thousands watch opposition leader Raila Odinga take a symbolic presidential oath in a direct challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Inside Amazon's Spheres
Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.
Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained, and later released, after appearing at a Moscow rally to boycott the upcoming presidential election.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.
Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire
A fire in Nairobi's Kijiji slum has left around 6,000 residents homeless, according to local media.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.