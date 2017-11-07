Edition:
Belgian royals visit India

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde arrive for their ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Belgium's King Philippe inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Belgium's Queen Mathilde arrives for a ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Belgium's Queen Mathilde arrives for a ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Belgium's King Philippe inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Belgium's Queen Mathilde arrives for a ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Belgium's King Philippe shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Belgium's King Philippe and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Belgium's King Philippe and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

