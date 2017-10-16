Edition:
Bengaluru building collapse

Rescue workers and police are seen next to an excavator following a building collapse in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India in this still frame taken from video October 16, 2017. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Rescue workers and police are seen at the site following a building collapse in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India in this still frame taken from video October 16, 2017. ANI/via REUTERS TV

A damaged scooter is seen following a building collapse in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India in this still frame taken from video October 16, 2017. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Rescue workers and police are seen next to an excavator following a building collapse in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India in this still frame taken from video October 16, 2017. ANI/via REUTERS TV

People react following a building collapse in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India in this still frame taken from video October 16, 2017. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Personnel from India's National Disaster Response Force stand with a sniffer dog following a building collapse in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India in this still frame taken from video October 16, 2017. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Rescue workers and police are seen at the site following a building collapse in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India in this still frame taken from video October 16, 2017. ANI/via REUTERS TV

An injured policeman is carried by policemen following a building collapse in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India in this still frame taken from video October 16, 2017. ANI/via REUTERS TV

Rescue workers are seen following a building collapse in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India in this still frame taken from video October 16, 2017. ANI/via REUTERS TV

