Pictures | Tue Jan 16, 2018 | 4:45am IST

Best of Australian Open

Venus Williams of the U.S. reacts during a news conference after losing her match. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Venus Williams of the U.S. reacts during a news conference after losing her match. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Venus Williams of the U.S. reacts during a news conference after losing her match. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a shot against Vasek Pospisil of Canada. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a shot against Vasek Pospisil of Canada. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a shot against Vasek Pospisil of Canada. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria recovers after stretching for a ball against Dennis Novak of Austria. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria recovers after stretching for a ball against Dennis Novak of Austria. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria recovers after stretching for a ball against Dennis Novak of Austria. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Dustin Brown of Germany in action against Pedro Sousa of Portugal. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Dustin Brown of Germany in action against Pedro Sousa of Portugal. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Dustin Brown of Germany in action against Pedro Sousa of Portugal. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A supporter of Yuichi Sugita of Japan watches the match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A supporter of Yuichi Sugita of Japan watches the match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A supporter of Yuichi Sugita of Japan watches the match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Yuichi Sugita of Japan celebrates after winning the match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Yuichi Sugita of Japan celebrates after winning the match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Yuichi Sugita of Japan celebrates after winning the match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a shot against Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a shot against Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a shot against Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Matthew Ebden reacts after winning a point against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Matthew Ebden reacts after winning a point against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Matthew Ebden reacts after winning a point against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Matthew Ebden of Australia signs autographs after winning his match against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Matthew Ebden of Australia signs autographs after winning his match against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Matthew Ebden of Australia signs autographs after winning his match against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark laughs as her hair is caught in the racquet during a practice session. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark laughs as her hair is caught in the racquet during a practice session. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark laughs as her hair is caught in the racquet during a practice session. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Rafael Nadal of Spain and Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic share a laugh after Nadal won the match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Rafael Nadal of Spain and Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic share a laugh after Nadal won the match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Rafael Nadal of Spain and Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic share a laugh after Nadal won the match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Samantha Stosur of Australia serves to Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Samantha Stosur of Australia serves to Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Samantha Stosur of Australia serves to Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts after missing a shot against Kevin King of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts after missing a shot against Kevin King of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts after missing a shot against Kevin King of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Venus Williams of the U.S. Belinda Bencic of Switzerland shake hands after Bencic won their match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Venus Williams of the U.S. Belinda Bencic of Switzerland shake hands after Bencic won their match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Venus Williams of the U.S. Belinda Bencic of Switzerland shake hands after Bencic won their match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The court is wiped during a rain delay before the match between John Isner of the U.S. and Matthew Ebden of Australia. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The court is wiped during a rain delay before the match between John Isner of the U.S. and Matthew Ebden of Australia. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
The court is wiped during a rain delay before the match between John Isner of the U.S. and Matthew Ebden of Australia. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during a practice session. REUTERS/David Gray

Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during a practice session. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during a practice session. REUTERS/David Gray
Rafael Nadal of Spain signs autographs after winning the match against Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Rafael Nadal of Spain signs autographs after winning the match against Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Rafael Nadal of Spain signs autographs after winning the match against Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates winning the match against Quentin Halys of France. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates winning the match against Quentin Halys of France. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates winning the match against Quentin Halys of France. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark shakes hands with Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania after winning their match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark shakes hands with Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania after winning their match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark shakes hands with Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania after winning their match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Marin Cilic of Croatia serves to Vasek Pospisil of Canada. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Marin Cilic of Croatia serves to Vasek Pospisil of Canada. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Marin Cilic of Croatia serves to Vasek Pospisil of Canada. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks past his coach Andre Agassi during a practice session. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks past his coach Andre Agassi during a practice session. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks past his coach Andre Agassi during a practice session. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan celebrates after winning his match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan celebrates after winning his match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan celebrates after winning his match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Zhang Shuai of China and Sloane Stephens of the U.S. shake hands after Zhang won their match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Zhang Shuai of China and Sloane Stephens of the U.S. shake hands after Zhang won their match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Zhang Shuai of China and Sloane Stephens of the U.S. shake hands after Zhang won their match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a shot to Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a shot to Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a shot to Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a shot during a practice session. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a shot during a practice session. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a shot during a practice session. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia gets up after stretching for a shot from Francesca Schiavone of Italy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia gets up after stretching for a shot from Francesca Schiavone of Italy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia gets up after stretching for a shot from Francesca Schiavone of Italy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Spectators take cover from the rain in the stands. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Spectators take cover from the rain in the stands. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Spectators take cover from the rain in the stands. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Zhang Shuai of China hits a shot against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Zhang Shuai of China hits a shot against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Zhang Shuai of China hits a shot against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A tennis fan is pictured at the Australian Open tennis tournament. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A tennis fan is pictured at the Australian Open tennis tournament. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A tennis fan is pictured at the Australian Open tennis tournament. REUTERS/Edgar Su
