Best of Emmys
The cast accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series to �The Handmaid�s Tale�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elizabeth Moss accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "The Handmaid's Tale." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Aziz Ansari and Lena Waite accept the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Master of None." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon with the cast accept the award for Outstanding Limited Series to �Big Little Lies�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sterling K. Brown accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "This Is Us." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and others pose with their Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series for Big Little Lies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Oprah Winfrey presents the award for Outstanding Drama Series to �The Handmaid�s Tale�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Laura Dern holds her Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for "Big Little Lies". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kate McKinnon kisses her Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Lithgow accepts the award for Outstanding Support Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "The Crown. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorne Michaels accepts the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for "Saturday Night Live." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda (L to R) present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sterling K. Brown departs the stage after accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "This Is Us." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Stephen Colbert opens the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donald Glover accepts the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for "Atlanta." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cicely Tyson and Anika Nori Rose present the award for Outstanding Limited Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Audrey Morrissey accepts the award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program for "The Voice." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Debra Messing and Chris Hardwick present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series to Julia Louis Dreyfus for "Veep." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charlie Brooker accepts the award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie for Black Mirror: San Junipero. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Seth MacFarlene and Emmy Rossum present the award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alec Baldwin accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Don Roy King holds his Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for "Saturday Night Live". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Host Stephen Colbert chats with Jimmy Kimmel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Margaret Atwood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kaitlin Olsen (L) and Tracee Ellis Ross present the award Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jeremy Piven and Sonequa Martin-Green (L) present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series to Ann Dowd for "The Handmaid's Tale. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lea Michelle and Kumail Nanjiani present the award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ann Dowd accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "The Handmaid's Tale." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Reed Morano accepts the award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for "The Handmaid's Tale." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Melissa McCarthy and Dave Chappelle present the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kate McKinnon accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Laura Dern accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for "Big Little Lies." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kate McKinnon holds her Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jean-Marc Vallee accepts the award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie for "Big Little Lies." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruce Miller holds his Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for "The Handmaid's Tale". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shermar Moore (rear) and Gina Rodriguez present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series to Kate McKinnon (R) for "Saturday Night Live." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
