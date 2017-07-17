Best of IIFA
Actor Salman Khan performs at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Varun Dhawan performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actress, singer and dancer Katrina Kaif performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Varun Dhawan receives an award for Best Actor in a Comic Role. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Dancers hold actor Kriti Sanon during a performance. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Shahid Kapoor performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Salman Khan performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Musician A.R. Rahman receives an award. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Salman Khan performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Director Ram Madhvani receives an award for Best Film. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Shahid Kapoor performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Salman Khan performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Shahid Kapoor performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Salman Khan performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Dancers hold actor Kriti Sanon during a performance. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Diljit Shisinha performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Anupam Kher receives an award for Best Supporting Actor. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Shahid Kapoor performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Salman Khan performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Karan Wahi speaks. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Diljit Dosanjh receives an award for Best Debutant. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Varun Dhawan performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Taapsee Pannu receives an award for Woman of the Year. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Shahid Kapoor performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Shahid Kapoor receives an award for Best Actor. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Diljit Shisinha performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actress Alia Bhatt receives an award for Best Actress. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actress, singer and dancer Katrina Kaif performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury receives an award for Best Direction for his film Pink. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actors Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput perform. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actress, singer and dancer Katrina Kaif performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney
