Pictures | Mon Jul 17, 2017 | 8:55pm IST

Best of IIFA

Actor Salman Khan performs at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Varun Dhawan performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actress, singer and dancer Katrina Kaif performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Varun Dhawan receives an award for Best Actor in a Comic Role. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Dancers hold actor Kriti Sanon during a performance. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Shahid Kapoor performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Salman Khan performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Musician A.R. Rahman receives an award. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Salman Khan performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Director Ram Madhvani receives an award for Best Film. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Shahid Kapoor performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Salman Khan performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Shahid Kapoor performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Salman Khan performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Dancers hold actor Kriti Sanon during a performance. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Diljit Shisinha performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Anupam Kher receives an award for Best Supporting Actor. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Shahid Kapoor performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Salman Khan performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Karan Wahi speaks. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Diljit Dosanjh receives an award for Best Debutant. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Varun Dhawan performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Taapsee Pannu receives an award for Woman of the Year. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Shahid Kapoor performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Shahid Kapoor receives an award for Best Actor. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Diljit Shisinha performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actress Alia Bhatt receives an award for Best Actress. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actress, singer and dancer Katrina Kaif performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury receives an award for Best Direction for his film Pink. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actors Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput perform. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Actress, singer and dancer Katrina Kaif performs. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
