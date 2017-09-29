Best of Invictus Games

Britain's Prince Harry poses with competitors from the women's 100m Dash IT1/IT2/IT3 after presenting the gold medal to Sarah Rudder (C) of the United States, the silver medal to Sabrina Daulaus of France, and the bronze medal to Christy Wise of the...more

Britain's Prince Harry poses with competitors from the women's 100m Dash IT1/IT2/IT3 after presenting the gold medal to Sarah Rudder (C) of the United States, the silver medal to Sabrina Daulaus of France, and the bronze medal to Christy Wise of the United States, during athletics the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close