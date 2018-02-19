Edition:
Best of the BAFTAs

Natalie Dormer arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Sam Rockwell holds his award for Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Florence Pugh arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Allison Janney arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Saoirse Ronan arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Daniel Kaluuya holds his rising star award. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Britain's Prince William and his wife Katherine arrive. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Annette Bening arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKayMcKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Rebecca Ferguson arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung arrive. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Margot Robbie arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Jennifer Lawrence arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Cressida Bonas arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Martin McDonagh, Peter Czernin, Sam Rockwell and Graham Broadbent, pose with Frances McDormand, as they hold their trophies for Best Film for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri'. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Octavia Spencer arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Helen Bonham Carter arrives. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A group of protesters demonstrate on the red carpet. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Letitia Wright arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Orlando Bloom arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Presenter Bryan Cranston poses for pictures. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein arrive. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Sir Patrick Stewart arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Kristin Scott Thomas arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Hofit Golan arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
