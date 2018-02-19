Best of the BAFTAs
Natalie Dormer arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Sam Rockwell holds his award for Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Florence Pugh arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Allison Janney arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Saoirse Ronan arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Daniel Kaluuya holds his rising star award. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Britain's Prince William and his wife Katherine arrive. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Annette Bening arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKayMcKay
Rebecca Ferguson arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung arrive. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Margot Robbie arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Jennifer Lawrence arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Cressida Bonas arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Martin McDonagh, Peter Czernin, Sam Rockwell and Graham Broadbent, pose with Frances McDormand, as they hold their trophies for Best Film for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri'. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Octavia Spencer arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Helen Bonham Carter arrives. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A group of protesters demonstrate on the red carpet. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Letitia Wright arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Orlando Bloom arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Presenter Bryan Cranston poses for pictures. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein arrive. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Sir Patrick Stewart arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Kristin Scott Thomas arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Hofit Golan arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
