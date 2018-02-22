Edition:
Best of the Brit Awards

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Dua Lipa performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
A performer takes part in Kendrick Lamar performance. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Stormzy performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Ed Sheeran performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Foo Fighters perform. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Presenter Ronnie Wood waves. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Liam Gallagher performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Sam Smith performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Justin Timberlake performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Jorja Smith and Rag N Bone Man perform. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Rita Ora and Liam Payne perform. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton perform. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for international solo male artist. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Spectators wear Kim Jong-un masks as they impersonate the North Korean cheerleaders at the Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton perform. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Stormzy accepts the award for best British Male Artist. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Rag N Bone Man accepts the award for British Single. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
