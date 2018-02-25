Edition:
Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Dom Parsons of Britain in action during men's skeleton training, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland competes in the men's normal ski jumping final, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform in the free dance final, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Gold medalist Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway celebrates on the podium after winning the men's downhill, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Anna Duskova and Martin Bidar of Czech Republic in action during the pairs short program, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the women's halfpipe final, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Felipe Montoya of Spain performs in the men's short program, February 16, 2018. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Peter Penz and Georg Fischler of Austria celebrate after their run in men's double luge, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after their win in the women's hockey gold medal match, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Peter Mlynar of Slovakia reacts at the finish line of the men's 50km cross-country mass start, February 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, February 24, 2018
Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea lights the cauldron during the opening ceremony, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Pita Taufatofua of Tonga carries the national flag during the opening ceremony, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after their performance in the pairs free skate final, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
U.S. team members react after the men's big air snowboarding finals, February 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, February 24, 2018
Marzhan Akzhigit of Kazakhstan in action in women's freestyle skiing aerials training, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S. hugs a friend after competing in the men's snowboarding halfpipe finals, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Xu Mengtao of China crashes in the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Emily Arthur of Australia after falling in her final run in the women's snowboarding halfpipe final, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan competes in the women's big air snowboarding qualifications, February 19, 2018. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Stina Nilsson of Sweden reacts after the women's cross-country sprint classic finals, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Lucas Mata, David Mari, Lachlan Reidy and Hayden Smith of Australia crash in men's 4-man bobsleigh training, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Alex Insam of Italy trains in men's large hill ski jumping, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Paul Berg of Germany competes with Lukas Pachner of Austria, Mick Dierdorff and Jonathan Cheever of the U.S. and Regino Hernandez of Spain in men's snowboard cross, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France perform in the ice dance short, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
General view of performers during the opening ceremony, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, February 9, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
A sticker is placed over Russia's coat of arms on the jacket of bronze medalist Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Bolshunov during the victory ceremony in the men's cross-country sprint classic finals, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag during the women's preliminary round hockey match between Korea and Switzerland, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Han Tianyu of China and Seo Yi-ra of South Korea crash in the men's 500m speed skating quarterfinal, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria during her run in women's skeleton training, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Anastasia Bryzgalova, an Olympic athlete from Russia, trips over the stone in the mixed doubles curling bronze medal match, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Alex Ferreira of the U.S. trains in men's freestyle ski halfpipe, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Alina Zagitova, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, competes on her way to winning gold in the women's free skate, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Team USA players celebrate their win over Canada in the women's hockey gold medal match, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Sandor Liu Shaolin of Hungary and Ren Ziwei of China in action in the men's 500m speed skating finals, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Katrin Ofner of Austria, Sanna Luedi of Switzerland and Priscillia Annen of Switzerland compete in the women's ski cross finals, February TK, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Marcel Hirscher of Austria crashes in the men's slalom, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Nathan Chen of the U.S. performs in the men's skating short program, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, February 16, 2018
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in the women's individual biathlon, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany react after the men's 2-man bobsleigh finals, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
Gold medallist Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates with the Italian flag during the flower ceremony for women's alpine skiing downhill, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
North Korean cheerleaders perform near the Medals Plaza, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Miho Takagi, Ayano Sato and Nana Takagi of Japan compete in women's team pursuit speed skating finals, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan reacts after her single skate short program, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Lisa Andersson of Sweden, Andrea Limbacher of Austria and Sami Kennedy-Sim of Australia compete in the women's ski cross finals, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts after winning the women's team sprint free cross-country finals, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Kyle Mack of the U.S. competes in men's big air snowboarding qualifications, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Athletes compete in the women's bobsleigh final, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Linesman Miroslav Lhotsky breaks up a scuffle between Ales Kranjc of Slovenia and Tommy Kristiansen of Norway in the men's playoff hockey match, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Go Yamamoto of Japan reacts after the men's team 4 x 5 km Nordic combined final, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the women's 3000m speed skating, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Clemens Millauer of Austria in the snow in men's big air snowboarding qualifications, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Paal Golberg of Norway competes in men's cross-country sprint class, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
