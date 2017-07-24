Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 24, 2017 | 5:28pm IST

Best of Tour de France

Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain celebrates his overall Tour de France win with his son Kellan on the podium. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain celebrates his overall Tour de France win with his son Kellan on the podium. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain celebrates his overall Tour de France win with his son Kellan on the podium. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
1 / 49
Team Sunweb rider and polka-dot jersey Warren Barguil of France, Orica-Scott rider and white jersey Simon Yates of Britain, Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain and Team Sunweb rider and green jersey Michael Matthews of Australia on the podium. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Team Sunweb rider and polka-dot jersey Warren Barguil of France, Orica-Scott rider and white jersey Simon Yates of Britain, Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain and Team Sunweb rider and green jersey Michael Matthews of Australia...more

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Team Sunweb rider and polka-dot jersey Warren Barguil of France, Orica-Scott rider and white jersey Simon Yates of Britain, Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain and Team Sunweb rider and green jersey Michael Matthews of Australia on the podium. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
2 / 49
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain on the finish. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain on the finish. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain on the finish. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
3 / 49
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain in action with the Notre Dame de la Garde basilica in the background. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain in action with the Notre Dame de la Garde basilica in the background. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain in action with the Notre Dame de la Garde basilica in the background. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
4 / 49
Dimension Data rider Edvald Boasson Hagen of Norway wins Stage 19 before Team Sunweb rider Nikias Arndt of Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Dimension Data rider Edvald Boasson Hagen of Norway wins Stage 19 before Team Sunweb rider Nikias Arndt of Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Dimension Data rider Edvald Boasson Hagen of Norway wins Stage 19 before Team Sunweb rider Nikias Arndt of Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
5 / 49
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line of Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line of Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France on the finish line of Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
6 / 49
The peloton in action in Stage 18. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The peloton in action in Stage 18. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
The peloton in action in Stage 18. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
7 / 49
Team Sunweb rider Warren Barguil of France wins stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Team Sunweb rider Warren Barguil of France wins stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Team Sunweb rider Warren Barguil of France wins stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
8 / 49
A view of the technical zone in Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A view of the technical zone in Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A view of the technical zone in Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 49
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) talks to AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France as Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (R) looks on after Stage 17. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) talks to AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France as Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (R) looks on after Stage 17. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) talks to AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France as Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (R) looks on after Stage 17. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Close
10 / 49
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France, Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain and UAE Team Emirates rider Jhon Atapuma of Colombia on the finish line in Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France, Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain and UAE Team Emirates rider Jhon Atapuma of Colombia on the finish line in Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
AG2R-La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet of France, Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain and UAE Team Emirates rider Jhon Atapuma of Colombia on the finish line in Stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
11 / 49
The pack of riders in action in Stage 17. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The pack of riders in action in Stage 17. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
The pack of riders in action in Stage 17. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
12 / 49
Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Region of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, and former U.S. Secretary of State John F. Kerry during in Stage 15. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Region of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, and former U.S. Secretary of State John F. Kerry during in Stage 15. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Region of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, and former U.S. Secretary of State John F. Kerry during in Stage 15. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
13 / 49
Trek-Segafredo rider Jarlinson Pantano of Columbia after his crash during stage 16 from Le Puy-en-Velay to Romans-sur-Isere, France. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool

Trek-Segafredo rider Jarlinson Pantano of Columbia after his crash during stage 16 from Le Puy-en-Velay to Romans-sur-Isere, France. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Trek-Segafredo rider Jarlinson Pantano of Columbia after his crash during stage 16 from Le Puy-en-Velay to Romans-sur-Isere, France. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool
Close
14 / 49
The pack of riders in action during stage 14 from Blagnac to Rodez, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The pack of riders in action during stage 14 from Blagnac to Rodez, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
The pack of riders in action during stage 14 from Blagnac to Rodez, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
15 / 49
A breakaway group of riders in action during stage 14 from Blagnac to Rodez, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A breakaway group of riders in action during stage 14 from Blagnac to Rodez, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
A breakaway group of riders in action during stage 14 from Blagnac to Rodez, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
16 / 49
Astana rider Fabio Aru of Italy celebrates on the podium in the overall leader's yellow jersey after stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Astana rider Fabio Aru of Italy celebrates on the podium in the overall leader's yellow jersey after stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Astana rider Fabio Aru of Italy celebrates on the podium in the overall leader's yellow jersey after stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
17 / 49
Firefighters cheer on the peloton on their stationary bikes during stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Firefighters cheer on the peloton on their stationary bikes during stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Firefighters cheer on the peloton on their stationary bikes during stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
18 / 49
Dimension Data rider Stephen Cummings of Britain in action during stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Dimension Data rider Stephen Cummings of Britain in action during stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Dimension Data rider Stephen Cummings of Britain in action during stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
19 / 49
Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany celebrates his win on the finish line during stage 11 from Eymet to Pau, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany celebrates his win on the finish line during stage 11 from Eymet to Pau, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany celebrates his win on the finish line during stage 11 from Eymet to Pau, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
20 / 49
FDJ rider Olivier Le Gac of France is seen after a fall during stage 11 from Eymet to Pau, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

FDJ rider Olivier Le Gac of France is seen after a fall during stage 11 from Eymet to Pau, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
FDJ rider Olivier Le Gac of France is seen after a fall during stage 11 from Eymet to Pau, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
21 / 49
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and other Team Sky riders during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and other Team Sky riders during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and other Team Sky riders during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
22 / 49
Astana rider Dario Cataldo of Italy receives help after his crash in Stage 11. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Astana rider Dario Cataldo of Italy receives help after his crash in Stage 11. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Astana rider Dario Cataldo of Italy receives help after his crash in Stage 11. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
23 / 49
The pack of riders in action during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The pack of riders in action during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
The pack of riders in action during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
24 / 49
Cofidis rider Dimitri Claeys of Belgium and other Cofidis team riders during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Cofidis rider Dimitri Claeys of Belgium and other Cofidis team riders during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Cofidis rider Dimitri Claeys of Belgium and other Cofidis team riders during Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
25 / 49
Supporters cheer before the start of Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Supporters cheer before the start of Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Supporters cheer before the start of Stage 10. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
26 / 49
BMC Racing rider Richie Porte of Australia receives help after his crash in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BMC Racing rider Richie Porte of Australia receives help after his crash in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
BMC Racing rider Richie Porte of Australia receives help after his crash in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
27 / 49
Fortuneo-Oscaro rider Eduardo Sepulveda of Argentina receives help after his crash in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Fortuneo-Oscaro rider Eduardo Sepulveda of Argentina receives help after his crash in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Fortuneo-Oscaro rider Eduardo Sepulveda of Argentina receives help after his crash in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
28 / 49
The pack in action in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The pack in action in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
The pack in action in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
29 / 49
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain in action in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain in action in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain in action in Stage 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
30 / 49
Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany reacts with Quick-Step Floors rider Philippe Gilbert of Belgium in Stage 7. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany reacts with Quick-Step Floors rider Philippe Gilbert of Belgium in Stage 7. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany reacts with Quick-Step Floors rider Philippe Gilbert of Belgium in Stage 7. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
31 / 49
BMC Racing rider Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium sprays water on his head in Stage 7. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BMC Racing rider Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium sprays water on his head in Stage 7. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
BMC Racing rider Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium sprays water on his head in Stage 7. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
32 / 49
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain after Stage 8. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain after Stage 8. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain after Stage 8. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
33 / 49
Cows are dressed up with yellow, green and polka-dot jerseys in Stage 8. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Cows are dressed up with yellow, green and polka-dot jerseys in Stage 8. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Cows are dressed up with yellow, green and polka-dot jerseys in Stage 8. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
34 / 49
A woman rides a horse as the pack of riders passes during Stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A woman rides a horse as the pack of riders passes during Stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A woman rides a horse as the pack of riders passes during Stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
35 / 49
A supporter waves a French flag as the pack of riders cycles during stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A supporter waves a French flag as the pack of riders cycles during stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A supporter waves a French flag as the pack of riders cycles during stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
36 / 49
The pack of riders cycles past a replica of the Eiffel tower during stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The pack of riders cycles past a replica of the Eiffel tower during stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
The pack of riders cycles past a replica of the Eiffel tower during stage 6. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
37 / 49
The peloton in action during Stage 5 from Vittel, France to La Planche des Belles Filles, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The peloton in action during Stage 5 from Vittel, France to La Planche des Belles Filles, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
The peloton in action during Stage 5 from Vittel, France to La Planche des Belles Filles, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
38 / 49
Astana rider Fabio Aru of Italy looks back to win Stage 5 from Vittel, France to La Planche des Belles Filles, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Astana rider Fabio Aru of Italy looks back to win Stage 5 from Vittel, France to La Planche des Belles Filles, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Astana rider Fabio Aru of Italy looks back to win Stage 5 from Vittel, France to La Planche des Belles Filles, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
39 / 49
Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish of Britain gets medical assistance after his crash next to the finish line during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool

Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish of Britain gets medical assistance after his crash next to the finish line during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish of Britain gets medical assistance after his crash next to the finish line during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool
Close
40 / 49
Riders crash before the finish line during the 207.5-km Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Riders crash before the finish line during the 207.5-km Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Riders crash before the finish line during the 207.5-km Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
41 / 49
The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
42 / 49
FDJ rider Arnaud Demare of France wins the stage during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

FDJ rider Arnaud Demare of France wins the stage during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
FDJ rider Arnaud Demare of France wins the stage during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
43 / 49
Bikes are hanging next to the road during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Bikes are hanging next to the road during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Bikes are hanging next to the road during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
44 / 49
Wanty-Groupe Gobert rider Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Wanty-Groupe Gobert rider Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Wanty-Groupe Gobert rider Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
45 / 49
Katusha-Alpecin rider Tony Martin of Germany reacts after crossing the finish line during the individual time-trial Stage 1. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Katusha-Alpecin rider Tony Martin of Germany reacts after crossing the finish line during the individual time-trial Stage 1. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Katusha-Alpecin rider Tony Martin of Germany reacts after crossing the finish line during the individual time-trial Stage 1. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
46 / 49
The peloton in action during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The peloton in action during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
The peloton in action during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
47 / 49
People cheer on the cyclists during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People cheer on the cyclists during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
People cheer on the cyclists during Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
48 / 49
The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
The peloton in action during Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
49 / 49
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our top photos from India this week.

23 Jul 2017
Protests in northern Morocco swell

Protests in northern Morocco swell

Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.

21 Jul 2017
Toilet paper brides

Toilet paper brides

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply during a toilet paper wedding dress contest.

20 Jul 2017
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country...

20 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast