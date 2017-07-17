Edition:
Best of Wimbledon

Switzerland�s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Croatia�s Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Spain�s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the final against Venus Williams. REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Russia�s Ekaterina Makarova and Russia�s Elena Vesnina celebrate winning their women's doubles final match against Taiwan�s Hao-Ching Chan and Romania�s Monica Niculescu. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Venus Williams of the U.S. with the runner up trophy after losing the final against Spain�s Garbine Muguruza. REUTERS/David Ramos/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Switzerland�s Roger Federer's wife Mirka and children as he celebrates winning the final against Croatia�s Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in the royal box on centre court before the men's final. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Andy Murray during a press conference after losing his quarter final match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. REUTERS/Joe Toth/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Canada's Milos Raonic in action during his quarter final match against Switzerland�s Roger Federer REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Great Britain's Jocelyn Rae warming up before her mixed doubles third round match with Great Britain's Ken Skupski against Russia's Ekaterina Makarova and Belarus' Max Mirnyi. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic receives medical attention during his quarter final match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Great Britain�s Andy Murray reacts during his quarter final match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych as he retires from their quarter final match with an injury. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Sam Querrey of the U.S. celebrates winning the quarter final match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her quarter final match against Great Britain's Johanna Konta. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates winning the third set during the quarter final match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her quarter final match against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. gestures as she remonstrates with the umpire during her quarter final match against Slovakia�s Magdalena Rybarikova. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Great Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates winning the second set during the quarter final match against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth round match against France's Adrian Mannarino. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during her quarter final match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Spain's Rafael Nadal waves as he walks off court after losing his fourth round match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his fourth round match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
France's Benoit Paire in action during his fourth round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his fourth round match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Spectators during Spain's Rafael Nadal's fourth round match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates winning the fourth round match against France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Great Britain's Andy Murray throws his sweatbands into the crowd as he celebrates after winning the fourth round match against France's Benoit Paire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning the third round match against Italy's Fabio Fognini. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Italy's Fabio Fognini after falling during his third round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during his third round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Japan's Naomi Osaka after falling during her third round match against USA's Venus Williams. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Romania's Ana Bogdan in action during her second round match against France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Spectators look on as Spain's Rafael Nadal changes his shirt after winning his second round match against USA's Donald Young. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky in action during her first round match against Puerto Rico's Monica Puig. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against New Zealand's Marina Erakovic. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Germany's Dustin Brown in action during his first round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 15, 2017 Spain�s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the final against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Belgium's Elise Mertens in action during her first round match against USA's Venus Williams. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in action during his first round match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning her first round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
General view of spectators resting at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Slovakia's Martin Klizan. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Germany's Daniel Brands plays a shot between his legs during his first round match against France's Gael Monfils. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Russia's Daniil Medvedev with Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka after winning their first round match. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Canada's Milos Raonic in action during his first round match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
