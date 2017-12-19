Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 19, 2017 | 11:50pm IST

Billabong Pipe Masters

Surfer Joel Parkinson competes during the Billabong Pipe Masters at the Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Surfer Joel Parkinson competes during the Billabong Pipe Masters at the Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer Joel Parkinson competes during the Billabong Pipe Masters at the Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
1 / 30
Spectators at the Billabong Pipe Masters at the Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea on the island of Oahu. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators at the Billabong Pipe Masters at the Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea on the island of Oahu. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators at the Billabong Pipe Masters at the Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea on the island of Oahu. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
2 / 30
Surfer Gabriel Medina launches from a wave. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Surfer Gabriel Medina launches from a wave. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer Gabriel Medina launches from a wave. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 30
Surfer Kelly Slater prepares for a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Surfer Kelly Slater prepares for a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer Kelly Slater prepares for a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 30
Spectators watch as Gabriel Medina competes. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators watch as Gabriel Medina competes. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators watch as Gabriel Medina competes. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 30
Surfer Kelly Slater walks from the water after his heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Surfer Kelly Slater walks from the water after his heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer Kelly Slater walks from the water after his heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
6 / 30
Surfers Julian Wilson and Caio Ibelli. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Surfers Julian Wilson and Caio Ibelli. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfers Julian Wilson and Caio Ibelli. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
7 / 30
Surfer Italo Ferreira after finishing his heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Surfer Italo Ferreira after finishing his heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer Italo Ferreira after finishing his heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
8 / 30
Surfer John John Florence walks to the water before a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Surfer John John Florence walks to the water before a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer John John Florence walks to the water before a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
9 / 30
Surfer John John Florence before a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Surfer John John Florence before a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer John John Florence before a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
10 / 30
Surfer John John Florence during a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Surfer John John Florence during a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer John John Florence during a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
11 / 30
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
12 / 30
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
13 / 30
Surfer John John Florence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Surfer John John Florence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer John John Florence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
14 / 30
Spectators cheer for John John Florence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators cheer for John John Florence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators cheer for John John Florence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
15 / 30
A woman collects shells on the beach during the competition. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A woman collects shells on the beach during the competition. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A woman collects shells on the beach during the competition. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
16 / 30
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
17 / 30
Surfer Gabriel Medina competes. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Surfer Gabriel Medina competes. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer Gabriel Medina competes. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
18 / 30
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
19 / 30
A spectator holds up a Brazilian flag as Gabriel Medina of Brazil competes. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A spectator holds up a Brazilian flag as Gabriel Medina of Brazil competes. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A spectator holds up a Brazilian flag as Gabriel Medina of Brazil competes. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
20 / 30
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
21 / 30
Jeremy Flores competes in the finals. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Jeremy Flores competes in the finals. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Jeremy Flores competes in the finals. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
22 / 30
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
23 / 30
Surfer John John Florence during a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Surfer John John Florence during a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer John John Florence during a heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
24 / 30
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
25 / 30
Surfer Kanoa Igarashi prepares for his heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Surfer Kanoa Igarashi prepares for his heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Surfer Kanoa Igarashi prepares for his heat. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
26 / 30
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Spectators. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
27 / 30
World Champion John John Florence celebrates after clinching the title. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

World Champion John John Florence celebrates after clinching the title. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
World Champion John John Florence celebrates after clinching the title. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
28 / 30
World Champion John John Florence at the end of competition. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

World Champion John John Florence at the end of competition. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
World Champion John John Florence at the end of competition. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
29 / 30
World Champion John John Florence celebrates after clinching the title. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

World Champion John John Florence celebrates after clinching the title. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
World Champion John John Florence celebrates after clinching the title. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

19 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from the past year.

19 Dec 2017
California battles historic wildfire

California battles historic wildfire

The Thomas Fire is now one of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history.

19 Dec 2017
Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected

Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected

Honduran military police fire tear gas at protesters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for President Juan Orlando...

19 Dec 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Clashes continue in the West Bank between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Winter is coming

Winter is coming

Snowfalls around the world as the first day of winter approaches.

Winter soldiers

Winter soldiers

South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Cold wave in India

Cold wave in India

Temperatures continue to drop steadily as winter cold wave sweeps across India.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast