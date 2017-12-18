Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 18, 2017 | 6:30pm IST

BJP wins in Gujarat, Himachal elections

Amit Shah (bottom), president of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gestures as he celebrates with party supporters after the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Amit Shah (bottom), president of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gestures as he celebrates with party supporters after the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Amit Shah (C), president of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gestures as he celebrates with party supporters after the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party celebrate the initial poll results outside the party office in Ahmedabad, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate the initial poll results outside the party office in Ahmedabad, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
A trader reacts to the news on television while trading on his terminal at a stock brokers firm in Mumbai, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn firecrackers as they celebrate the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn firecrackers as they celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
