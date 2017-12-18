BJP wins in Gujarat, Himachal elections
Amit Shah (bottom), president of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gestures as he celebrates with party supporters after the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Amit Shah (bottom), president of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gestures as he celebrates with party supporters after the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Amit Shah (C), president of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gestures as he celebrates with party supporters after the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party celebrate the initial poll results outside the party office in Ahmedabad, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate the initial poll results outside the party office in Ahmedabad, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A trader reacts to the news on television while trading on his terminal at a stock brokers firm in Mumbai, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn firecrackers as they celebrate the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burn firecrackers as they celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
