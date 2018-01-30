Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 30, 2018 | 9:35pm IST

Black Panther premiere

Cast member Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast member Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A general view of the entrance for the premiere of "Black Panther". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A general view of the entrance for the premiere of "Black Panther". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
A general view of the entrance for the premiere of "Black Panther". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Daniel Kaluuya poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Daniel Kaluuya poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast member Daniel Kaluuya poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast member Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast members Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stan Lee (L) poses with cast member Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Stan Lee (L) poses with cast member Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Stan Lee (L) poses with cast member Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast member Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Andy Serkis (L) and Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Andy Serkis (L) and Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast members Andy Serkis (L) and Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director of the movie Ryan Coogler and cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director of the movie Ryan Coogler and cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Director of the movie Ryan Coogler and cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Martin Lawrence and Roberta Moradfar. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Martin Lawrence and Roberta Moradfar. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Actor Martin Lawrence and Roberta Moradfar. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Michael B. Jordan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Michael B. Jordan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast member Michael B. Jordan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor David Hasselhoff takes a selfie with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor David Hasselhoff takes a selfie with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Actor David Hasselhoff takes a selfie with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o is interviewed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Lupita Nyong'o is interviewed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o is interviewed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Daniel Kaluuya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Daniel Kaluuya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast member Daniel Kaluuya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast member Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Lupita Nyong'o and Andy Serkis greet each other. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Lupita Nyong'o and Andy Serkis greet each other. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast members Lupita Nyong'o and Andy Serkis greet each other. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast member Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Sterling K. Brown (L) and Michael B. Jordan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Sterling K. Brown (L) and Michael B. Jordan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast members Sterling K. Brown (L) and Michael B. Jordan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A general view of the entrance for the premiere of "Black Panther". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A general view of the entrance for the premiere of "Black Panther". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
A general view of the entrance for the premiere of "Black Panther". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast members Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Martin Freeman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Martin Freeman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast member Martin Freeman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chadwick Boseman signs autographs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Chadwick Boseman signs autographs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast member Chadwick Boseman signs autographs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
