Blast in London underground
Personal belongings and a bucket with an item on fire inside it on the floor of an underground train carriage at Parsons Green station in West London. Sylvain Pennec/via REUTERS
A woman reacts outside Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Personal belonglongs and a bucket with an item on fire inside it on the floor at Parsons Green station. SYLVAIN PENNEC/via REUTERS
Emergency services tend to an injured woman. Gustavo Veira/via REUTERS
An injured woman reacts outside Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Forensic investigators search next to a London underground tube at Parsons Green station in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People walk past an armed police officer near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Members of a bomb disposal squad work at a van near Parsons Green tube station in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Police officers stand on the road near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Emergency personnel attend to a person after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Yann Tessier
People stand in the street near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Members of a bomb disposal squad stand in the street near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Police, fire and ambulance crew attend to an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Women and a child pass by a police cordon after an incident at Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
London underground tubes can be seen held at Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police, fire and ambulance crew attend to an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Next Slideshows
Shinzo Abe visits India
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a two-day official visit to India.
Florida Keys damage from above
Aerial photos of the destruction to the Florida Keys following Hurricane Irma.
Frankfurt Auto Show
Concepts and reveals at the world's biggest motor show.
Florida Keys damage from above
Aerial photos of the destruction to the Florida Keys following Hurricane Irma.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.