Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 15, 2017 | 10:25pm IST

Blast in London underground

Personal belongings and a bucket with an item on fire inside it on the floor of an underground train carriage at Parsons Green station in West London. Sylvain Pennec/via REUTERS

Personal belongings and a bucket with an item on fire inside it on the floor of an underground train carriage at Parsons Green station in West London. Sylvain Pennec/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
Personal belongings and a bucket with an item on fire inside it on the floor of an underground train carriage at Parsons Green station in West London. Sylvain Pennec/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
A woman reacts outside Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A woman reacts outside Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
A woman reacts outside Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
2 / 20
Personal belonglongs and a bucket with an item on fire inside it on the floor at Parsons Green station. SYLVAIN PENNEC/via REUTERS

Personal belonglongs and a bucket with an item on fire inside it on the floor at Parsons Green station. SYLVAIN PENNEC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
Personal belonglongs and a bucket with an item on fire inside it on the floor at Parsons Green station. SYLVAIN PENNEC/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
Emergency services tend to an injured woman. Gustavo Veira/via REUTERS

Emergency services tend to an injured woman. Gustavo Veira/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
Emergency services tend to an injured woman. Gustavo Veira/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
An injured woman reacts outside Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

An injured woman reacts outside Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
An injured woman reacts outside Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
5 / 20
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
6 / 20
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
7 / 20
Forensic investigators search next to a London underground tube at Parsons Green station in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Forensic investigators search next to a London underground tube at Parsons Green station in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
Forensic investigators search next to a London underground tube at Parsons Green station in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
8 / 20
People walk past an armed police officer near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People walk past an armed police officer near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
People walk past an armed police officer near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 20
Members of a bomb disposal squad work at a van near Parsons Green tube station in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Members of a bomb disposal squad work at a van near Parsons Green tube station in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
Members of a bomb disposal squad work at a van near Parsons Green tube station in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
10 / 20
Police officers stand on the road near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Police officers stand on the road near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
Police officers stand on the road near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
11 / 20
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
12 / 20
Emergency personnel attend to a person after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Yann Tessier

Emergency personnel attend to a person after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Yann Tessier

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
Emergency personnel attend to a person after an incident at Parsons Green underground station. REUTERS/Yann Tessier
Close
13 / 20
People stand in the street near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People stand in the street near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
People stand in the street near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
14 / 20
Members of a bomb disposal squad stand in the street near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Members of a bomb disposal squad stand in the street near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
Members of a bomb disposal squad stand in the street near Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
15 / 20
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
16 / 20
Police, fire and ambulance crew attend to an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Police, fire and ambulance crew attend to an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
Police, fire and ambulance crew attend to an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
17 / 20
Women and a child pass by a police cordon after an incident at Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Women and a child pass by a police cordon after an incident at Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
Women and a child pass by a police cordon after an incident at Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
18 / 20
London underground tubes can be seen held at Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

London underground tubes can be seen held at Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
London underground tubes can be seen held at Parsons Green tube station. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
19 / 20
Police, fire and ambulance crew attend to an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Police, fire and ambulance crew attend to an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
Police, fire and ambulance crew attend to an incident at Parsons Green station. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Shinzo Abe visits India

Shinzo Abe visits India

Next Slideshows

Shinzo Abe visits India

Shinzo Abe visits India

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a two-day official visit to India.

15 Sep 2017
Florida Keys damage from above

Florida Keys damage from above

Aerial photos of the destruction to the Florida Keys following Hurricane Irma.

14 Sep 2017
Frankfurt Auto Show

Frankfurt Auto Show

Concepts and reveals at the world's biggest motor show.

14 Sep 2017
Florida Keys damage from above

Florida Keys damage from above

Aerial photos of the destruction to the Florida Keys following Hurricane Irma.

14 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast