Pictures | Wed Aug 16, 2017 | 1:40am IST

Blazes burn across Greece

A firefighting helicopter makes water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Locals watch the rising flames as a wildfire burns near the village of Kapandriti, north of Athens, Greece, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
A firefighting helicopter flies in front of the setting sun as a wildfire burns near the village of Kapandriti, north of Athens, Greece, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
A firefighter cuts a metal fence as a wildfire burns near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
A firefighter pulls a hose during a wildfire near the village of Kapandriti, north of Athens, Greece, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
A firefighter looks at a wildfire burning near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
A firefighter reacts during a wildfire near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Flames rise as a firefighter pulls a hose from a firetruck during a wildfire near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A firefighter reacts as flames rise during a wildfire near the village of Kapandriti, north of Athens, Greece, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
A firefighter walks next to a burning tree as a wildfire burns near the village of Kapandriti, north of Athens, Greece, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Black smoke rises behind a house as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A firefighting airplane makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Two men and a dog on a motorbike flee a wildfire burning near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A Chinook helicopter makes a water drop during a wildfire as a local holding a watering can stands among burned trees in Athens, Greece, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Locals try to extinguish a fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A burned house is seen following a wildfire near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece, August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
People try to extinguish fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
People stand on the roof of their home as a wildfire burns near the village of Kalamos, Greece August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Smoke rises from burned trees during a wildfire near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A firefighter operates as an airplane flies over during a wildfire near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Firefighters are silhouetted as they try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A roadside shrine is seen burned during a wildfire near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A local holds a hose as he tries to extinguish flames blazing in the yard of a house during a wildfire at the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire during a wildfire near the village of Metochi, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Trucks move on a road surrounded with burned trees as a wildfire burns near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
