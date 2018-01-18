Blessing of the animals
Three-year-old dog "Vullet" poses for a portrait before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid, Spain. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain's saint patron of...more
Dogs are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Two-year-old cat "Onis" waits to be blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A flock of sheep is blessed by a priest in Muro, in the island of Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Dogs play before being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A girl holds a rabbit after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A girl pets a pony, Rumbera, after being blessed by a priest, outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man with a cat receives a blessing from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People wait with their dogs before they are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Men move a platform with the statue of Saint Anthony inside San Anton Church after a priest blessed pets in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A shepherd dog controls a group of geese before being blessed by a priest in Muro, in the island of Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
People stand with a dog and a pony after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Priest blesses a picture of a cat outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dog "Mr Peter" stands on Edwin Lopez's shoulder as people listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A priest blesses a dog outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People with dogs receive blessings from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rooster and birds wait to receive a blessing from a priest in Xochimilco in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman and her dog listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A stand displays religious calendars outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dogs stand on the street after being blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dogs doze off as people listen to a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dogs Tania and Sofia rest in their basket after being blessed outside San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A dog in costume walks around San Anton Church in Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
