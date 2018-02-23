Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 24, 2018 | 2:40am IST

Boko Haram snatches Nigerian schoolgirls

Belongings are pictured inside girls hostel at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A view shows the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ola Lanre

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Slippers are pictured at the school compound in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 24, 2018
A view shows an empty classroom at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Suitcases are pictured inside girls hostel at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A view shows girls hostel at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A view shows the gate of girls hostel at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 24, 2018
A bucket is pictured amidst belongings inside girls hostel at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A view shows an empty classroom at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A view shows the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Unidentified girls, who say they fled during the attack by Boko Haram on their school, pose for a picture in Dapchi, Nigeria February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ola Lanre

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A view shows girls hostel at the school in Dapchi in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ola Lanre

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A sign for the Government Girls Science and Technology College is pictured in Dapchi, in the northeastern state of Yobe, where dozens of school girls went missing after an attack on the village by Boko Haram, Nigeria February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ola Lanre

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
