Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 18, 2017 | 2:40pm IST

Bollywood: a history of protests

A demonstrator poses during a protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' in Bengaluru, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A demonstrator poses during a protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' in Bengaluru, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
A demonstrator poses during a protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' in Bengaluru, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
1 / 12
Demonstrators chant slogans as they protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' in Bengaluru, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Demonstrators chant slogans as they protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' in Bengaluru, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Demonstrators chant slogans as they protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' in Bengaluru, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
2 / 12
Demonstrators burn a poster with pictures of Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Asin during a protest against a new Bollywood film whose title (Dhobi Ghat) some Indian laundry men say offends their community, in New Delhi January 21, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Demonstrators burn a poster with pictures of Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Asin during a protest against a new Bollywood film whose title (Dhobi Ghat) some Indian laundry men say offends their community, in New Delhi January 21, 2011. REUTERS/B...more

Reuters / Friday, January 21, 2011
Demonstrators burn a poster with pictures of Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Asin during a protest against a new Bollywood film whose title (Dhobi Ghat) some Indian laundry men say offends their community, in New Delhi January 21, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Close
3 / 12
Muslims celebrate the release of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's new film "My Name is Khan" outside a cinema hall during a protest against the Hindu hardline group Shiv Sena in New Delhi February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Muslims celebrate the release of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's new film "My Name is Khan" outside a cinema hall during a protest against the Hindu hardline group Shiv Sena in New Delhi February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2010
Muslims celebrate the release of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's new film "My Name is Khan" outside a cinema hall during a protest against the Hindu hardline group Shiv Sena in New Delhi February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
4 / 12
Muslims celebrate the release of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's new film "My Name is Khan" outside a cinema hall during a protest against the Hindu hardline group Shiv Sena in New Delhi February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Muslims celebrate the release of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's new film "My Name is Khan" outside a cinema hall during a protest against the Hindu hardline group Shiv Sena in New Delhi February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2010
Muslims celebrate the release of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's new film "My Name is Khan" outside a cinema hall during a protest against the Hindu hardline group Shiv Sena in New Delhi February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
5 / 12
Activists from Youth Federation Bhindranwale, a radical Sikh organization, break display windows of a cinema house during their protest against the Bollywood movie "Singh is Kinng" in Amritsar August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Activists from Youth Federation Bhindranwale, a radical Sikh organization, break display windows of a cinema house during their protest against the Bollywood movie "Singh is Kinng" in Amritsar August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Reuters / Friday, August 08, 2008
Activists from Youth Federation Bhindranwale, a radical Sikh organization, break display windows of a cinema house during their protest against the Bollywood movie "Singh is Kinng" in Amritsar August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Close
6 / 12
Activists from a hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal shout slogans during a protest against Bollywood movie "Jodhaa Akbar" in Chandigarh February 16, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Activists from a hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal shout slogans during a protest against Bollywood movie "Jodhaa Akbar" in Chandigarh February 16, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2008
Activists from a hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal shout slogans during a protest against Bollywood movie "Jodhaa Akbar" in Chandigarh February 16, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Close
7 / 12
Activists from India's hardline Hindu groups burn a poster of Bollywood actor Salman Khan during a protest in Chandigarh. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Activists from India's hardline Hindu groups burn a poster of Bollywood actor Salman Khan during a protest in Chandigarh. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Activists from India's hardline Hindu groups burn a poster of Bollywood actor Salman Khan during a protest in Chandigarh. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Close
8 / 12
Indian policemen guard a cinema hall screening Bollywood actor Salman Khan's latest movie in the central Indian city of Bhopal, July 17, 2005. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Indian policemen guard a cinema hall screening Bollywood actor Salman Khan's latest movie in the central Indian city of Bhopal, July 17, 2005. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Indian policemen guard a cinema hall screening Bollywood actor Salman Khan's latest movie in the central Indian city of Bhopal, July 17, 2005. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Close
9 / 12
Activists of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party deface a poster of popular Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor in an advertisement for an American softdrink in Bombay August 6, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Activists of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party deface a poster of popular Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor in an advertisement for an American softdrink in Bombay August 6, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Activists of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party deface a poster of popular Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor in an advertisement for an American softdrink in Bombay August 6, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Close
10 / 12
An Indian police officer stand guards outside a movie theatre showing the New Hindi movie "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke" (Stealthily, Secretly) in New Delhi on March 9, 2001. REUTERS/Files

An Indian police officer stand guards outside a movie theatre showing the New Hindi movie "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke" (Stealthily, Secretly) in New Delhi on March 9, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An Indian police officer stand guards outside a movie theatre showing the New Hindi movie "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke" (Stealthily, Secretly) in New Delhi on March 9, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Close
11 / 12
Activists from the Ali Sena (Force) shout slogans against the new Bollywood movie "Gadar" (Mutiny) as police try to stop them in New Delhi, June 24, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Activists from the Ali Sena (Force) shout slogans against the new Bollywood movie "Gadar" (Mutiny) as police try to stop them in New Delhi, June 24, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Activists from the Ali Sena (Force) shout slogans against the new Bollywood movie "Gadar" (Mutiny) as police try to stop them in New Delhi, June 24, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Delhi's toxic smog

Delhi's toxic smog

Next Slideshows

Delhi's toxic smog

Delhi's toxic smog

A thick cloud of toxic smog 12 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.

17 Nov 2017
Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan police try to disperse supporters cheering a convoy carrying opposition leader Raila Odinga from the airport to central Nairobi.

17 Nov 2017
Inside the Museum of the Bible

Inside the Museum of the Bible

Washington's new Museum of the Bible opens its doors for a media preview.

15 Nov 2017
Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

13 Nov 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Mugabe

Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Mugabe

Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Robert Mugabe as its leader and gives the 93-year-old less than 24 hours to quit as head of state or face impeachment.

India this week

Our top photos this week.

Manushi Chhillar: Miss World 2017

Manushi Chhillar: Miss World 2017

Pictures of India's Manushi Chhillar being crowned Miss World 2017, bringing home the coveted title after 17 years.

Fiery protests in Greece

Fiery protests in Greece

Protesters clash with police following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece.

Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla debuts an electric heavy duty truck and new $200,000 sports car.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Delhi's toxic smog

Delhi's toxic smog

A thick cloud of toxic smog 12 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan police try to disperse supporters cheering a convoy carrying opposition leader Raila Odinga from the airport to central Nairobi.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast