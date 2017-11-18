Bollywood: a history of protests
A demonstrator poses during a protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' in Bengaluru, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Demonstrators chant slogans as they protest against the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' in Bengaluru, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Demonstrators burn a poster with pictures of Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Asin during a protest against a new Bollywood film whose title (Dhobi Ghat) some Indian laundry men say offends their community, in New Delhi January 21, 2011. REUTERS/B...more
Muslims celebrate the release of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's new film "My Name is Khan" outside a cinema hall during a protest against the Hindu hardline group Shiv Sena in New Delhi February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Muslims celebrate the release of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's new film "My Name is Khan" outside a cinema hall during a protest against the Hindu hardline group Shiv Sena in New Delhi February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Activists from Youth Federation Bhindranwale, a radical Sikh organization, break display windows of a cinema house during their protest against the Bollywood movie "Singh is Kinng" in Amritsar August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Activists from a hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal shout slogans during a protest against Bollywood movie "Jodhaa Akbar" in Chandigarh February 16, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Activists from India's hardline Hindu groups burn a poster of Bollywood actor Salman Khan during a protest in Chandigarh. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Indian policemen guard a cinema hall screening Bollywood actor Salman Khan's latest movie in the central Indian city of Bhopal, July 17, 2005. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Activists of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party deface a poster of popular Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor in an advertisement for an American softdrink in Bombay August 6, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
An Indian police officer stand guards outside a movie theatre showing the New Hindi movie "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke" (Stealthily, Secretly) in New Delhi on March 9, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Activists from the Ali Sena (Force) shout slogans against the new Bollywood movie "Gadar" (Mutiny) as police try to stop them in New Delhi, June 24, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Next Slideshows
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 12 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Kenyan opposition leader returns
Kenyan police try to disperse supporters cheering a convoy carrying opposition leader Raila Odinga from the airport to central Nairobi.
Inside the Museum of the Bible
Washington's new Museum of the Bible opens its doors for a media preview.
Smog engulfs New Delhi
Smog engulfs New Delhi
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Mugabe
Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Robert Mugabe as its leader and gives the 93-year-old less than 24 hours to quit as head of state or face impeachment.
India this week
Our top photos this week.
Manushi Chhillar: Miss World 2017
Pictures of India's Manushi Chhillar being crowned Miss World 2017, bringing home the coveted title after 17 years.
Fiery protests in Greece
Protesters clash with police following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece.
Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster
Tesla debuts an electric heavy duty truck and new $200,000 sports car.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 12 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Kenyan opposition leader returns
Kenyan police try to disperse supporters cheering a convoy carrying opposition leader Raila Odinga from the airport to central Nairobi.