Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta
Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 27. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Children are seen in a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 27. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 27. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A young man cleans a damaged house in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A child removes debris from a damage building in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People inspect missile remains in the besieged town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Wounded children are seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A wounded man is seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A young boy rides a bicycle, near damaged houses, after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Syria Civil Defence members help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Smoke from an air raid rises in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A wounded child receives medical attention at a hospital, in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A child looks on as staff clean stretchers at a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civil defence help a man from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A wounded man is seen in a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man inspects a damaged house in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civil defence help a man from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
A man carries an injured boy as he walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Smoke rises from the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man lies on a bed in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man rides on a motorbike at a damaged site in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man carries an injured boy in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People carry a body on a stretcher as they walk on rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, February 21. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
(Warning: graphic content) A person inspects damaged building in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A helicopter is seen flying over the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People sit at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People sit a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man lies at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A young man rides bicycle near damaged houses in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man reacts as he lies on a stretcher at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 20. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
